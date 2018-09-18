Best XI of Free Transfers (2000-2017)

Bill Papargyriou FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 690 // 18 Sep 2018, 20:17 IST

Usually, tons of money is required for a club to sign a top player. However, during the past 18 years, a wide list of exceptional signings costed absolutely nothing. Andrea Pirlo's move to Juventus, Raul's move to Schalke and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's move to Manchester United are only some of the best value-for-money deals in the past few years.

These free transfers, also known as 'Bosman signings', are evidence of the fact that a club can reinforce its squad with a player of outstanding quality without splashing the cash. Even though at the time of their transfer these players were valued a considerable amount of money, they ended up leaving their club as free agents only to bring enormous success to their new home.

After the Best XI whose contracts expire in June 2019 and the Best XI of currently available Free agents, here is the best squad of free transfers that have taken place from 2000 to 2018:

*Note: Players' transfers as part of swap-deals are excluded. Furthermore, the recent summer free transfers are also excluded

Goalkeeper: Brad Friedel

Friedel currently holds the record of the most consecutive appearances in the Premier League

After a difficult period in Liverpool, Friedel left Anfield to join Blackburn Rovers as a free agent in November 2000. The Reds profoundly underestimated his value and they have since regretted letting Friedel go, having had put all their faith to Sander Westerveld, who eventually left the club a year later.

The American still holds the record of the most consecutive appearances in Premier League (310). Friedel stayed at Blackburn for 8 years featuring in 311 games. In his first year, he helped the club to get the promotion to the Premier League and contributed a lot to Blackburn maintaining its position in England's top league.

In one of the greatest evenings in the modern history of the Rovers, Friedel, with exceptional saves, led the club to the win over Tottenham in the League Cup final in 2002. His outstanding performance earned him the MVP award.

In another astonishing moment of his career, Friedel scored for his club against Charlton on February 2004. He became only the second portiere to ever score a goal in the Premier League with Peter Schmeichel being the first.

