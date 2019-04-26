Premier League: Betting Tips & Predictions for Gameweek 36

Omene Osuya

Manchester City did the double over their city mates

The hope that the Manchester Derby would slow down the Manchester City train didn’t come to pass. Therefore, Gameweek 36 action looks set to start the final acts of what has been an amazing English Premier League season

City and Liverpool have continued to grind out win after win. Pep Guardiola’s men are now well aware that they hold their fate in their own hands.

For Jurgen Klopp’s Reds, continue-as-you-have-been-doing will be the slogan as they are no longer masters of their own destiny.

With 4 English sides making semifinal appearances in the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League, this gameweek may see a shifting of priorities.

Both sides will want to sew up UCL qualification without having to wait to win the UEL title.

What happened in Gameweek 35

It was a stormer of a weekend in the previous round of games.

A Phil Foden goal was the difference as Manchester City beat Tottenham Hotspur in the lunchtime kickoff.

It was followed by a humdinger of a match at the London Stadium which saw West Ham and Leicester City play out a 2-2 draw.

Already-relegated Huddersfield Town lost at home to Watford by 2-1 while Fulham got a good away win at Bournemouth; 1-0.

Perez was the star of Gameweek 35

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton played out a drab 0-0 draw as an Ayoze Perez hattrick gave Newcastle United a 3-1 win at home to Southampton.

On Sunday, Everton thrashed Manchester United 4-0 while Crystal Palace shocked Arsenal with a 3-2 win at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool got a hard-fought 2-0 win away at Cardiff City while in Monday’s action, Chelsea played out a 2-2 draw with Burnley.

What to expect in Gameweek 36

Anfield sees the start of this round as Liverpool will go back into top spot with an expected win over Huddersfield Town.

On Saturday, Tottenham will host West Ham in a traditionally feisty London Derby as Southampton entertains Bournemouth at St Mary’s.

Fulham plays Cardiff while Wolves welcome FA Cup semi-final conquerors; Watford.

Crystal Palace is at home to Everton. Similarly, at the Amex Stadium, a desperate Brighton will welcome Newcastle United.

On Sunday, Burnley will lock horns with Manchester City at Turf Moor and Leicester City will face a leaking Arsenal side.

Its all-or-nothing at Old Trafford on Sunday

The star match goes down at Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Chelsea. The loser of this tie will almost certainly be knocked out of contention for a top-four place.

Predictions for Gameweek 36

Liverpool – Huddersfield (1)

Tottenham – West Ham (Over 1.5)

Southampton – Bournemouth (G/G)

Fulham – Cardiff City (Over 1.5)

Wolves – Watford (1X)

Crystal Palace – Everton (Over 1.5)

Brighton – Newcastle United (1X)

Burnley – Manchester City (2)

Leicester City – Arsenal (Over 2.5)

Manchester United – Chelsea (Over 1.5)