"Between now and August 31, different things can happen" - Xavi provides interesting transfer update on Barcelona star

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has claimed that he is counting on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for next season.

Given the number of arrivals at the Nou Camp this summer, there is an expectation that there will be a number of departures.

One Barcelona player whose future is under speculation is Aubameyang, with Chelsea being a reported potential suitor for the Gabonese striker.

However, Xavi seems to want to keep hold of the former Arsenal star, with the experienced forward having only joined the club in January.

The Blaugrana boss told reporters (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm counting on Pierre Aubameyang. I'm really delighted with him, he can help us. Those I am not counting on already know, they know won't play. Between now and August 31, different things can happen."

Xavi added:

"I really like Aubameyang."

Aubameyang joined Barca from Arsenal on a free transfer in January and immediately adapted to life at the Nou Camp. The 33-year-old managed 13 goals in 23 appearances.

However, the arrival of prolific Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has cast doubt over his place in the starting XI.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has done nothing to play down speculation of a move for the veteran forward.

The German coach heaped praise on Aubameyang, of whom he coached whilst manager of Borussia Dortmund.

He said:

"It was a pleasure. Some players stay your players because you were very close and Auba is one of these players. Even when we played against him with Arsenal, straight away there was this close bond."

The former Gunners striker has three years left on his current deal at Barcelona.

Barcelona manager Xavi also comments on Frenkie de Jong

There has been a ton of rumors regarding the future of De Jong, much more so than there has been over Aubameyang.

Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Dutch midfielder, whose relationship with Barca is becoming strained.

The former Ajax star is owed £17 million in deferred wages and wants to stay at the Nou Camp despite interest.

Barcelona's stance on the situation seems to be that they are open to offloading the midfielder as they look to improve their financial situation.

Xavi seems happy with the Dutchman remaining at the club despite speculation continuing to take hold over his situation.

He said (via Romano):

"I consider Frenkie important for me, he's in the squad and that's it. Until August 31st, we'll see because the market is still open".

Potentially leaving the door open to an eventual departure for De Jong, the Blaugrana coach added:

"We don't know what's going to happen with many players until the end of the window".

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett