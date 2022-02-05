Biggest market value change in top 5 leagues after January transfer window (2022)

The recently concluded January transfer window was one of the biggest in recent times. Premier League clubs were at the heart of it all, spending around €350 million in transfer fees. However, the league’s market value didn’t change for the better.

Juventus and Barcelona made the two most significant moves in January. The Turin-based club snapped up Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, while the Spanish giants acquired the services of Ferran Torres. These were the only players that cost more than €50 million.

January transfer window saw a change in the market values of top five leagues

GOAL @goal Who won the January transfer window? 🤔 Who won the January transfer window? 🤔 https://t.co/s6RJ2GvUs9

A team’s market value is determined by the cumulative market value of its players. By finding the sum of the market values of all clubs, one can calculate the market value of a league.

The Premier League is far ahead of all other leagues in terms of market value. Major changes in a league’s market value happen during transfer windows, and it was no different in January 2022 too.

On that note, here’s a look at the biggest market value change in the top five European leagues after the January transfer window this year:

#5 Premier League: -€88 million

Luis Diaz was snapped up by Liverpool for €45 million.

The Premier League’s market value is estimated at €8.7 billion. As mentioned earlier, the English top-flight is the most expensive football league in the world. In fact, it is the only league valued higher than €5 billion, which signifiies the pedigree and financial strength of the Premier League.

Despite spending a whopping €350 million in January, the overall market value of the league took a hit in January, though. Three Premier League forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, joined La Liga club Barcelona. The trio is valued at a combined €88 million, which is equal to the decrease in the Premier League’s market value.

Bruno Guimarães (£33m)

Chris Wood (£25m)

Dan Burn (£12.5m)

Kieran Trippier (£12m)

Matt Targett (loan)



Newcastle United spent more money than any other Premier League club in January.



Newcastle United spent more money than any other Premier League club in January.

A few other major players also parted ways with the Premier League during the month, including Tanguy Ndombele, Anthony Martial and Giovani Lo Celso. Moreover, a few players’ market values took a hit in January, which contributed to the overall drop in the league’s market value.

#4 Bundesliga: -€78 million

Sardar Azmoun joined Bayern Leverkusen in a move worth €4 million.

The Bundesliga endured a €78 million drop in market value in the January transfer window. The German league was the least active among Europe’s top five leagues last month. The big spenders (Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig) didn’t make significant movements in the transfer window.

Only four of the signings made by Bundesliga clubs were over €5 million. Moreover, three of these players had lower market values than their transfer fees. Meanwhile, a few other players left the Bundesliga. That is why the overall market value of the Bundesliga dropped.

Gladbach @borussia_en Denis Zakaria has completed a move to



Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro,



#DieFohlen Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning.Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8 ✅ Denis Zakaria has completed a move to @juventusfcen following a successful medical in Turin this morning.Grazie di tutto e in bocca al lupo per il futuro, @Deniszakaria8! 🐎💚#DieFohlen https://t.co/N4NgU6beed

Denis Zakaria, Wout Weghorst and Ilaix Moriba were among the three prominent names who moved out of the Bundesliga. With the three player’s combined market value being €67 million, a dip in the German top flight’s market value was imminent.

