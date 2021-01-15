Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League returns to the fold with an intriguing fixture as Orlando Pirates take on Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Orlando Pirates are currently in fourth place in the South African Premier Division and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Buccaneers thrashed TTM by a 2-0 margin last week and will be looking to move into the top three this month.

Black Leopards, on the other hand, have endured a dismal campaign so far and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The home side has managed only one victory this season and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have an excellent record against Black Leopards and have won eight out of the nine matches played between the two teams. Black Leopards have defeated Orlando Pirates on only one occasion and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous game between the two teams took place in February last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Orlando Pirates. Black Leopards were below their best on the day and need to step up to the plate in this game.

Black Leopards form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-D-L

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-L-W-D

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates Team News

Black Leopards

Black Leopards have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to take it up a notch against Orlando Pirates. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its combination for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

Black Leopards Predicted XI (4-4-2): King Ndlovu; Pentjie Zulu, Edwin Gyimah, Joseph Douhadji, Ethen Sampson; Onyedikachi Ononogbu, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Mumuni Abubakar, Tiklas Thutlwa; Lifa Hlongwane, Rodney Ramagalela

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

Black Leopards vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

Orlando Pirates have a formidable squad and will look to put their defensive issues behind them in this match. The Buccaneers have improved over the past few weeks and will want to seize the initiative in this match.

Black Leopards have endured a difficult campaign and have plenty of work to do to stand a chance in this game. Orlando Pirates are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Black Leopards 1-3 Orlando Pirates

