TTM vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Soccer League is back in action with another set of fixtures this week as Orlando Pirates lock horns with TTM at the Thoyoyandou Stadium on Wednesday. Orlando Pirates have been inconsistent this season and need a victory in this game.

TTM are currently in 11th place in the South African Premier Division and are the underdogs going into this match. The home side held Cape Town City to a 2-2 draw and will need to be at its best this week.

Orlando Pirates are in sixth place in the league at the moment and have not been particularly impressive over the past few weeks. The Buccaneers slumped to a 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows in their previous game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this match.

TTM vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head

TTM are playing their first season in South Africa's top flight and have never played an official fixture against Orlando Pirates. The home side has been impressive at times this season and will want to get their record against the Pirates off to a positive start.

Orlando Pirates will back themselves against the newly-promoted side and will view this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track. TTM have good players in their ranks and will want to pull off an upset this week.

TTM form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-D-D-D

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-L-W-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 best midfielders in Serie A this season (2020/21)

TTM vs Orlando Pirates Team News

TTM are a club in crisis. Image Source: News Chant South Africa

TTM

There have been several conflicting reports of player strikes and injuries from TTM and their sources over the past few weeks. According to club sources, however, captain Lehlohonolo Nonyane remains injured according to the official record.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Mogakolodi Ngele, Lerato Lamola

Suspended: None

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Advertisement

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

TTM vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI

TTM Predicted XI (4-4-2): Washington Arubi; Edgar Manaka, Meshack Maphangule, Joseph Malongoane, Nicholus Lukhubeni; Celimpilo Ngema, Lebohang Mabotja, Tebogo Thangwane, Thabo Rakhale; Bulelani Alfred Ndengane, Rhulani Manzini

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

TTM vs Orlando Pirates Prediction

TTM have held several top teams to stalemates over the past few weeks and will look to go a step further against Orlando Pirates on Wednesday. The newly-promoted side has several problems off the pitch and will need its players to give the fanbase something to cheer for this week.

Orlando Pirates will not be satisfied with their recent performances and will want to make their way back into the top four this month. The Buccaneers are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: TTM 1-2 Orlando Pirates

Also Read: AmaZulu vs Kaizer Chiefs prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21