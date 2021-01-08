Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Division returns to the fold this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Moroka Swallows in the much-anticipated Soweto Derby at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Moroka Swallows have exceeded expectations this season and are currently in second place in the South African Premier Division. The Swallows edged Cape Town City to a 3-2 victory during the week and will want to be at their best in this game.

Orlando Pirates' impressive start to the season has been hampered by a slump in form and the home side has a point to prove this weekend. The Buccaneers were defeated by Mamelodi Sundowns in their previous game and need a victory against Moroka Swallows.

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Head-to-Head

Orlando Pirates have a good record against Moroka Swallows and have won two games out of four matches played between the two sides. Moroka Swallows have managed only one victory against Orlando Pirates and will need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting the two sides took place in 2014 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Moroka Swallows have improved over the past few years and can potentially trouble the Buccaneers in this game.

Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: L-W-D-D-W

Moroka Swallows form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-W-W-D-W

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Team News

Frank Mhango is back for Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.

Injured: Bongani Sam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Moroka Swallows need to win this game. Image Source: YouTube

Moroka Swallows

Wandisile Letlabika is currently injured and will have to sit out of the game against Orlando Pirates this weekend. Zaphaniah Mbokoma was sent off against Cape Town City and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Wandisile Letlabika

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Zaphaniah Mbokoma

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Predicted XI

Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch

Moroka Swallows Predicted XI (4-3-3): Virgil Vries; Thabo Matlaba, Junaid Sait, Njabulo Ngcobo, Vuyo Mere; Given Thibedi, Tlakusani Mthethwa, Lebohang Mokoena; Kagiso Joseph Malinga, Ruzaigh Gamildien, Kgaogelo Rathete Sekgota

Orlando Pirates vs Moroka Swallows Prediction

Orlando Pirates have been one of the most dangerous teams in South Africa this season and will look to put early pressure on the Swallows in this game. The Buccaneers were visibly disappointed with their defeat last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Moroka Swallows are one of only two unbeaten teams in the league at the moment and will employ a robust defence against the Pirates. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Orlando Pirates 1-1 Moroka Swallows

