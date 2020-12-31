Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates prediction, preview, team news and more | South African Premier Soccer League 2020-21

The South African Premier Division is back with another round of fixtures this weekend as Orlando Pirates take on Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten in the league this season and will want to win this game.
Mamelodi Sundowns are currently at the top of the South African Premier Division and have managed 18 points in their eight games so far. The Sundowns have been excellent this season and have a point to prove going into this fixture.
Orlando Pirates are currently in fifth place in the league standings and need to improve ahead of this fixture. The Buccaneers edged Chippa United to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head
Orlando Pirates have a good record against Mamelodi Sundowns and have won 10 matches out of a total of 27 games played between the two sides. Mamelodi Sundowns have managed nine victories in this fixture and will want to even the scales this weekend.
The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will want to do a better job in this game.
Mamelodi Sundowns form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: D-W-D-W-W
Orlando Pirates form guide in the South African Premier Soccer League: W-D-D-W-W
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Team News
Mamelodi Sundowns
Mamelodi Sundowns have one of the biggest squads in South Africa and have several options ahead of Saturday's game. Phakamani Mahlambi, Mosa Lebusa, Gaston Sirino, and Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in the game.
Injured: Mauricio Affonso, Phakamani Mahlambi, Mosa Lebusa, Gaston Sirino
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates will have to account for a few injuries going into this game. Bongani Sam is currently injured and has been sidelined this week. Frank Mhango and Thembinkonsi Lorch have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.
Injured: Bongani Sam
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Predicted XI
Mamelodi Sundowns Predicted XI (3-4-3): Denis Onyango; Ricardo Nascimento, Mothobi Mvala, Brian Mandela; Lyle Lakay, Lebohang Maboe, Andile Jali, Thapelo Morena; Promise Mkhuma, Peter Shalulile, Grant Margeman
Orlando Pirates Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Ofori; Innocent Maela, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Wayde Jooste; Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare; Maliele Vincent Pule, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Frank Mhango; Thembinkosi Lorch
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Prediction
Mamelodi Sundowns have a formidable squad and have made a near-perfect start to their title defence this season. The reigning champions face stiff competition this season and will need to maintain their positive start to the campaign.
Orlando Pirates have also been impressive but need to improve their consistency in the next few months. Both teams have managed 11 points apiece in their last five games and are likely to share the spoils in this match.
Prediction: Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Orlando Pirates
Published 31 Dec 2020, 21:43 IST