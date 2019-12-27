Blaugrana ready to send players on loan in January, Inter yet to make offer for out-of-favour midfielder and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 27th December 2019

Inter Milan have been strongly linked with Arturo Vidal.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Barcelona transfer news roundup for the day! Find out below all the latest news and rumours surrounding the reigning La Liga champions.

Catalan giants and Inter Milan yet to agree on terms of Arturo Vidal transfer

Barca and Inter Milan are reportedly yet to reach an agreement regarding the potential transfer of Arturo Vidal in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Chilean midfielder has found himself falling down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde, who has favoured summer signing Frenkie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic in the midfield over the former Juventus star.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Blaugrana and Inter have not agreed to Vidal's transfer to the San Siro.

It is understood that while I Nerazzurri have offered €12 million for the Chilean's services, the Catalans want at least €20 million. Additionally, a loan deal with a purchase option is another way how this transaction might be concluded.

Carles Alena will join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

Marca has reported that Real Betis have reached an agreement to sign Carles Alena on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. Though fellow La Liga side Granada were also interested in the 21-year-old's services, the player preferred a move the Sevillian club.

Alena will move to Los Verdiblancos until June 30 and there is no option to buy in the deal. The highly-rated La Masia graduate will be the club's first January exit.

Jean-Clair Todibo could leave too and, with various clubs interested in him, the Spanish side are willing to let him go away on loan.

Barcelona have no intention buy in January

It seems, Blaugrana are set for a very quiet transfer window in January, as they have no intention of signing any new players, as per Marca.

They are reluctant to invest because of the significant amount they spent in the summer on players like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

