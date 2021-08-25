Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2021-22

Bodo/Glimt host Zalgiris at Aspmyra Stadion for the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

The two sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw last week, leaving it all to play for in the return fixture. Ulrik Salnes scored a brace for Glimt to help them secure a draw away from home.

The Norwegian champions returned to Eliteserien action over the weekend when they picked up a routine 3-0 victory over Kristiansund on home turf. Amahl Pellegrino scored a hat-trick in the space of 16 second-half minutes to inspire the convincing victory.

Zalgiris were held to a 1-1 draw away to Hagelmann Litauen in the Lithuanian A Lyga on Sunday. Tomislav Kis scored a late equalizer for the visitors after Nigerian midfielder Ibrahim Olaosebikan had put the hosts ahead in the 85th minute.

The winner of this tie will secure their spot in the group stage of the competition, hence they are both fighting to remain in European competition this season.

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Head-to-Head

Last week's meeting was the second continental clash between the two sides. They met a year ago in a one-legged second round Europa League qualifier that saw Bodo/Glimt progress with a 3-1 victory.

The hosts are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions while Zalgiris have won just one of their last seven games on all fronts.

Bodo/Glimt form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Zalgiris form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Team News

Bodo/Glimt

Sondre Sorli and Victor Boniface are both long-term absentees with ACL injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: Victor Boniface, Sondre Sorli

Suspension: None

Zalgiris

Midfielder Gratas Sirgedas is the only injury concern for the visitors.

Injury: Gratas Sirgedas

Suspension: None

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Predicted XI

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin (GK); Mortem Konradsen, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Alfons Sampsted; Ulrik Saltnes, Patrick Berg, Sondre Fet; Ola Solbakken, Erik Botheim, Hugo Vetlesen

Zalgiris Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edvinas Gertmonas (GK); Joel Bopesu, Eldhaji Diaw, Ivan Tatomirovic, Saulius Mikoliunas; Ovidijus Verbickas, Milen Gamakov, Karolis Uzela; Hugo Videmont, Tomislav Kis, Jakub Sylvestr

Bodo/Glimt vs Zalgiris Prediction

Bodo/Glimt are heavy favorites to progress in this tie and the Norwegian champions can be trusted to get the job done on home turf.

Kjetil Knutsen's side are expansive and like to play on the front foot, and this translates into lots of goals being scored in games involving Glimt. We are predicting a convincing victory for the hosts with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bodo/Glimt 3-1 Zalgiris

