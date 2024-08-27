Borac BB vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Borac BB welcome Ferencvaros to the Gradski stadion Banja Luka Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in Hungary last week.

The two sides were not in domestic action over the weekend, having been handed the weekend off in preparation for this game.

The winner of this tie will advance to the Europa League league phase while the loser will be transferred to the UEFA Conference League.

Borac BB vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Ferencvaros' last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with four seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Four of Borac's last six games on the continent have witnessed more goals scored in the first half than the second.

Ferencvaros have won five of their eight games across competitions this season (two draws).

Seven of Ferencvaros' eight competitive games this term have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Borac have won three of the four home games they have played this season (one loss).

Borac BB vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Borac BB proved their mettle to leave with a draw in the first leg and give themselves a fighting shot at advancing. Regardless of the result here, the Banja Luka outfit will compete in the main stage of a European club competition for the first time in their history. They will fancy their chances of advancing despite being the underdogs and will be roared on by raucous support.

Ferencvaros would have been somewhat disappointed not to have gotten a win in the first leg at home despite being the overwhelming favorites. The Hungarian champions dominated proceedings from start to finish but were unable to make their pressure count due to profligacy in front of goal.

Nevertheless, The greens are still fancied to advance according to the bookmakers but will have to be more clinical in front of goal. We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Borac BB 0-1 Ferencvaros

Borac BB vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

