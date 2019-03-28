Borrusia Dortmund: 8 Possible Signings this Summer

Hakim Ziyech has been targeted by many clubs recently - will Dortmund get him?

Borussia Dortmund have improved tremendously over the past decade, despite the fact they have a tendency to sell off their best players – to Bayern Munich, no less.

But gone are the days when Dortmund appeared to be a "selling club", they now work hard to ensure that they keep their best players, and even if they can't, much of the money gained from the transfer will be pumped back into the transfer budget to find an adequate replacement.

Dortmund do very well at developing players from obscure prospects to stars, making a huge amount of profit by the end of it. Some would argue that this still makes them a "selling club", but for as long as they actually work hard to replace that star with someone of the same ilk, their fans won't become as despondent as they were before.

They're currently neck-to-neck with Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, joint on 60 points. The season could end in their favour, but only time will tell. Now they're so close to overtaking Bayern Munich as the primary titan of the league, they need to bolster their squad just that extra bit to ensure that this comes true.

#8 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Crystal Palace)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a 21-year-old right-back who currently plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He is an England national, but the highest level he's played at is for the U21 squad, where he's made two appearances since his debut back in September 2018.

Wan-Bissaka is a product of Crystal Palace's youth academy and was developed through their U18 and U23 squad before finally being given his first start in January 2018. This season has been the breakthrough for the right-back, which has seen him feature in 27 matches, registering 2 assists in the process.

With a market value rising by the day, Wan-Bissaka is currently estimated to be worth around £22.5m, but there's no doubt that Palace will want a lot higher for a player they know could possibly turn out to be one of the world's best in the position.

He is just the sort of player Dortmund love: young, promising, and eager to learn. So, the chances of Dortmund aiming to sign Wan-Bissaka this summer are high; it's just down to the two clubs to find the right price.

