Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend as Borussia Dortmund host SC Freiburg at the Signal Iduna Park. The home side has not enjoyed the most positive results so far this season and will want to win this game.
SC Freiburg have endured a mixed start to their Bundesliga season and have picked up four points in their first two games of the new campaign. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg last week and can trouble Borussia Dortmund in this game.
Borussia Dortmund suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to FC Augsburg last week and crashed out of the DFB-Pokal during the week after a late Joshua Kimmich goal saw Bayern Munich triumph in an exhilarating fixture. Lucien Favre has plenty of work to do to going into this fixture as Borussia Dortmund look to put their early-season woes behind them.
Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Head-to-Head
Borussia Dortmund have a particularly impressive record against SC Freiburg and have managed 16 victories out of a total of 20 fixtures played between the two sides. SC Freiburg have defeated Borussia Dortmund on only one occasion and will need to step up to the plate in this game.
Borussia Dortmund managed a narrow 1-0 victory against SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga earlier this year. Jadon Sancho's early goal proved to be the difference between the two sides on the day and the young English prodigy will play a pivotal role in this game.
Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W
SC Freiburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W
Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Team News
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund have a massive list of injuries to contend with and will be unable to field Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Marcel Schmelzer in this weekend's game against SC Freiburg. Mateu Morey has also been ruled out for the home side.
Injured: Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Tobias Raschl, Marcel Schmelzer, Mateu Morey
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
SC Freiburg
SC Freiburg have their fair share of injuries to account for and will be without Janik Haberer and shot-stopper Mark Flekken going into this game. The away side is likely to field a defensive line-up against Borussia Dortmund.
Injured: Janik Haberer, Mark Flekken
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Predicted XI
Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Roman Burki; Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Emre Can; Raphael Guerreiro, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier; Giovanni Reyna, Jadon Sancho; Erling Braut Haaland
SC Freiburg Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Florian Muller; Christian Gunter, Dominique Heintz, Philipp Lienhart, Jonathan Schmid; Nicolas Hofler; Vincenzo Grifo, Woo-Yeong Jeong, Roland Sallai; Lucas Holer, Nils Petersen
Borussia Dortmund vs SC Freiburg Prediction
SC Freiburg have been in excellent attacking form this season and have scored four games in their first two Bundesliga games. Nils Petersen has made his mark on both fixtures and will be his side's chief threat going into this game.
Lucien Favre has plenty of young talents at his disposal and the likes of Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, and Jadon Sancho will have to be at their effervescent best to guide Borussia Dortmund back to their winning ways in this fixture.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 3-2 SC Freiburg
Published 01 Oct 2020, 20:47 IST