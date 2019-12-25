Boxing Day Predictions: Matchday 19 | Premier League 2019-20

Oxford United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

As is the norm in England, the Premier League will once again treat us to more football action during the busy festive period. Nine matches will be played on Boxing Day across the country with Manchester City's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers scheduled to take place on Friday.

There will be new faces in the dugout as Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti - the two most recent managerial appointments - take over the reins officially at Arsenal and Everton respectively. We analyse all ten matches taking place during the Christmas period and predict which teams will come out on top.

Tottenham vs Brighton

Thursday's lunchtime kick-off will see Jose Mourinho's Tottenham seek redemption after last weekend's London derby defeat to Chelsea. Spurs also lost to Brighton in the reverse fixture earlier this season, so there is extra incentive to pick up three points and return to winning ways. Despite the loss of Son to suspension, Spurs should have enough firepower to win here.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Norwich

It is getting extremely tight at the foot of the table and this is a massive six-pointer between Aston Villa and Norwich at a critical stage of the season. The Canaries have been terrible at the back conceding a league-high 37 goals (matched by Southampton), but in their last three away trips, they held Leicester at the King Power and beat Everton at Goodison before losing narrowly at Southampton. For Villa, despite notching up some good performances this season, they have struggled for consistency and they will come unstuck again.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Norwich

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

The big headline ahead of Arsenal's trip to the South Coast of England is that they have a new man in charge. Mikel Arteta's appointment has rekindled hope and excitement among Arsenal fans, but this is as tough an away game as Arteta could have gotten. Bournemouth have proven to be notorious against the top six and I expect the Gunners to struggle again in a venue that they don't have a good record at.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2-2 Arsenal

Chelsea vs Southampton

Frank Lampard's Chelsea earned a highly satisfying derby victory at Spurs to avert that mini-crisis that seemed to have engulfed his team. They have now put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack for the Champions League places. Expect the Blues to have too much for the relegation-threatened Southampton

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Crystal Palace vs West Ham

If recent history is anything to go by, then Crystal Palace should turn away at this meeting against West Ham. Palace's manager Roy Hodgson has never won a Premier League match on Boxing Day, and that odd statistic could continue as the Eagles' treatment table is getting rather congested. West Ham are a smart pick to win here given Palace's mounting injury problems.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham

Everton vs Burnley

Everton are enjoying some sort of renaissance since sacking Marco Silva. Their interim manager and former player Duncan Ferguson was thrown into the heat of the battle and surprisingly managed to go unbeaten in his three league matches against Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal. Carlo Ancelotti will take charge officially as the head coach ahead of Burnley's visit and this should be a comfortable afternoon for the Italian.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Burnley

Sheffield United vs Watford

Sheffield United have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season and not even the most ardent of their supporters would have put fifth in their Christmas wish-list. Watford look like a rejuvenated team under Nigel Pearson, but Sheffield United are brimming with confidence right now especially at home.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Watford

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Only goal difference separates Manchester United and Newcastle who are locked on 25 points. The Red Devils continued to drop more points against the bottom half sides with the most recent coming at the bottom of the table Watford on Sunday. Newcastle beat United at St. James Park earlier during the season and Steve Bruce's side have eight more points than at this stage last season under Rafael Benitez. But for all the good work that Bruce has done at Newcastle, Solskjaer's United will have the edge here.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Newcastle

Leicester City vs Liverpool

Could this finally be Liverpool's scene for their first Premier League defeat of the season? Possibly. However, the newly-crowned World Club champions have a double-digit lead at the top of the table ahead of their trip to their nearest challengers, Leicester. Liverpool also have a game in hand which makes their lead almost insurmountable. The Foxes though are unbeaten at home all season and came within a whisker of claiming a point at Anfield in October. This is a stern test for Klopp's side and they can be expected to drop points for just the second time this season.

Prediction: Leicester 1-1 Liverpool

Wolves vs Manchester City (Friday, 27th December 2019)

Wolves' stunning 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season was one of their best results since they were promoted to the top-flight. In fact, that was the match that served as a catalyst for both side's itinerary up to this point. Manchester City seemed to lose their way momentarily after that defeat and Wolves climbed up the table after an indifferent start to the campaign. Pep Guardiola will have learnt a great deal from that defeat and I expect City to have all the answers to combat Wolves' attacks.

Predictions: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City