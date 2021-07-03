Brazil 1-0 Chile: 5 talking points as 10-man Brazil record narrow win to secure semi-final spot | Copa America 2021

Brazil recorded an edgy 1-0 win over Chile in the Copa America 2021 quarter-final fixture at the Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The hosts had a bittersweet start to the second half, scoring the only goal of the game through substitute Lucas Paqueta in the 46th minute. But just a couple of minutes later, striker Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a high kick on Eugenio Mena.

Following Peru's win over Paraguay on penalties in another quarter-final fixture, Brazil will face the unpredictable Blanquirroja in the semis. Although Brazil emerged victorious against Chile, it was not the kind of performance that we had gotten used to from the Selecao. They were dominated by Chile, who had more possession and recorded more goal attempts.

Neymar was at the heart of Brazil's attack in the first half and created a great chance in the 20th minute, but Roberto Firmino completely missed a simple tap-in. At the other end of the pitch, Eduardo Vargas looked dangerous and had a shot saved by Ederson.

With the scoreline remaining goalless at the break, Tite brought in Paqueta in place of Firmino. The Lyon midfielder made an instant impact, volleying home from close range at the end of a neat build-up play from Brazil. Their joy would, however, be short-lived as Jesus was shown a straight red card for his wayward kick on Mena two minutes later.

With a one-man advantage, Chile started growing stronger in the last half hour of the game, but were rebuffed by Brazil's solid defense.

As Brazil move one step closer to defending their Copa America title, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Brazil's unbeaten run at the Copa America continues

Brazil v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

With the win over Chile in the quarter-final fixture, Brazil have now extended their winning streak at the Copa America to 11 games. They did not lose a game in their title-winning run in 2019 and have recorded four wins in five outings in the ongoing edition.

Brazil have been a joy to watch and have impressed with their attacking game so far, with Neymar in the thick of things. But tonight they put in a resilient defensive display that did not allow Chile to make the most of their one-man advantage.

They will now face Peru in the semi-finals in what will be a replay of the 2019 Copa America final. Interestingly, Peru were the last side to inflict a loss on the Selecao in the continental competition. They beat Brazil 1-0 on the last day of the group stage fixtures in 2016 to eliminate the South American giants from that edition.

#4 Roberto Firmino out of form at the moment

Brazil v Chile: Quarterfinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Although Brazil were slightly wasteful in front of goal, Neymar was brilliant once again. The Paris Saint-Germain star was not complimented well by his attacking partners.

While Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a reckless high boot, Firmino's efforts in the final third were not up to par. He missed a golden chance to put the hosts in front in the 20th minute against Chile.

Neymar delivered a brilliant cross to find Firmino at Claudio Bravo's far post. But the Liverpool forward could not connect with the ball and missed what could've been a simple tap-in. With Jesus suspended for the semi-final game, Firmino needs to step up and take some responsibility off Neymar's shoulders.

