Copa America 2019: Brazil 2-0 Argentina - 5 Talking Points

In what was the most anticipated clash of the 2019 Copa America, Brazil hosted Argentina in the semifinal for a place in the final.

While the match will not go down as an all-time classic, both teams gave their all on the field, showing guts and passion; with the historical rivalry between both nations on full display while the genuine desire to make it to the showpiece event on Sunday was evident for all to see.

Brazil entered the game as clear favorites, as they have superior players and the added advantage of having been together for the last three years and these coupled with the insane atmosphere created by a passionate home support installed the Samba Boys as not only favorites to qualify, but also the odds on team to win the trophy.

Ultimately, the home side did not disappoint as goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino ensured Brazil remains unbeaten against Argentina in competitive fixtures since 2005 while also maintaining their proud record of having never lost at home to Argentina in an international fixture.

They have progressed to the final where they would come up against the winner of the other semifinal clash between Chile and Peru. In this piece, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the match between Brazil and Argentina.

#5 Argentina's trophy drought extends

It should be fairly common knowledge even to the most casual football fan that Argentina is one of the most traditional teams in the history of football, as the South American nation has blessed us with some of the most iconic names to ever play the game.

However, for all of their proud tradition and history, Argentine football has been in limbo for the last couple of years, as despite their immense talent and reputation, they have always faltered on the biggest stages.

The Albiceleste have gone a massive 28 years without a major international trophy and this is rather disappointing for a nation of its repute.

To put this long drought in context, the last time Argentina won a major title, Lionel Messi was still a little child of four years, while over 75% of the current squad had not been born by then.

The hotchpotch nature, as well as underperformance heading into this tournament by the current team, meant that not much was expected from Argentina but having scraped their way through to the semifinal, expectations must have been raised that this might finally be the year.

Ultimately, those hopes were dashed as Brazil put in a fine display to ensure that Argentina's wait for international glory goes on.

They would have their next shot as soon as next year when they co-host the 2020 Copa America with Uruguay.

