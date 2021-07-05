Brazil vs Peru- 5 key battles | Copa America 2021 semi-final

Brazil will face Peru in the semi-final of Copa America 2021, with Argentina playing Colombia in the other last-four game.

Against Peru in their second group game of Copa America 2021, Brazil enjoyed a convincing 4-0 win. Peru will hope for a better result this time, having done well to reach this stage of the competition.

Meanwhile, Tite's side have extraordinary talent at their disposal, including the likes of Neymar, Gabriel Barbosa, Richarlison and Roberto Firmino. However, Peru should not be taken lightly, as they have the wherewithal to create problems against the defending champions.

On that note, let's take a look at the five key battles between the two teams that could be pivotal in the outcome of this game.

#5 Eder Militao (Brazil) vs Gianluca Lapadula (Peru)

Eder Miliato (right)

Eder Militao has enjoyed an impressive Copa America 2021 campaign but did not start for Brazil in the quarter-final against Chile.

Brazil manager Tite has rotated between Militao, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva at Copa America 2021 so far, but the former could be given a chance against Peru. If that happens, the Real Madrid centre-back will have to be wary of Peru's Gianluca Lapadula, who has led the line well for his nation so far.

THEN THERE WERE FOUR.



THE COPA AMERICA SEMIFINALS ARE SET 🍿 pic.twitter.com/peqMBT7Zud — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2021

Born in Italy, Lapadula has featured for the likes of Parma, AC Milan and Genoa before and currently plays for Benevento. The 31-year-old has scored two goals for Peru at Copa America 2021 and is a rugged operator who can create problems in the opposition defence.

Militao will likely start for Real Madrid next season at centre-back, with Sergio Ramos departing the club and Raphael Varane heavily linked with a move away. His credentials could be tested by Peru and Lapadula at Copa America 2021, though.

#4 Richarlison (Brazil) vs Miguel Trauco (Peru)

Richarlison (right)

Miguel Trauco has started the last few games at Copa America 2021 at left-back for Peru, and he is likely to keep his place against Brazil.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has featured heavily for Brazil throughout the tournament. The forward did not enjoy the best of seasons with Everton, but he is clearly rated highly by Brazil boss Tite.

The 24-year-old has predominantly operated on the left wing or as a striker at Copa America 2021. But it would not be surprising to see him start as a right winger against Peru.

Trauco, who plays for Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, will have a tough job on his hands if he has to deal with Richarlison.

Richarlison boasts good pace and technical ability and could cause serious problems for Peru on the wings. Meanwhile, the 28-year old Trauco is an experienced campaigner who will have to do his homework well.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav