Breaking: Gennaro Gattuso appointed as new Napoli manager

Gennaro Gattuso in his first press conference as Napoli manager

Former AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso has succeeded Carlo Ancelotti as the new manager of Napoli, Sky Sports confirms. On yesterday, we revealed that Gattuso was the leading contender to take over the former Chelsea manager if Napoli were to sack him. Ancelotti and Napoli subsequently parted ways after the win against Genk in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Serie A side won their final group stage game 4-0, managing to finish second in Group E and qualifying for the knockout stages of the tournament. However, within hours of the emphatic win, which was their first in 10 games, Napoli announced that Ancelotti had been dismissed.

Speculations were ripe since the Italian manager’s departure and there were multiple reports that Gattuso would take charge almost immediately. The former AC Milan manager has reportedly joined on a 6-month provisional deal at the moment and certainly needs to hit the ground running at Napoli now. The Parthenopeans are 7th in the Serie A table and are already 8 points behind Cagliari in the 4th position.

🎙 #Gattuso “Sono in una società importante, con un grande Presidente e giocatori di gran livello”#WelcomeGattuso



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/1bG1a5KFdy — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) December 11, 2019

However, speaking to the press for the first time as Napoli manager, Gattuso appeared optimistic about reviving the club’s fortunes.

"I found a team aware of the difficult situation, which wants to do well. This team has the potential to reach the top 4 places."

"Seeing Naples in this ranking creates embarrassment. I'm not afraid of anything. I am aware that I can work with highly trained people. I hope to make the results."

He stressed the importance of working together to get their season back on track.

"We must work well, recover points and get out of this delicate moment. The goal is to recover points and reach the Champions League."

He did, however, pay homage to the former manager, who he said was like a father figure to him.

"For me, he [Ancelotti] is a dad, in all these years he has always been close to me and helped me in all situations. He has won everything, I still have to prove so much."