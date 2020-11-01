Brentford vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford are set to play hosts to Swansea City at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Luton Town on Saturday at Kenilworth Road.

Goals from left-back Rico Henry, in-form striker Ivan Toney and young Finnish forward Marcus Forss ensured a comfortable victory for Thomas Frank's side.

Swansea City, on the other hand, beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on Saturay at the Liberty Stadium.

Goals from young Welsh defender Ben Cabango and Ghana international Andre Ayew sealed the victory for Steve Cooper's men.

Brentford vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

In 13 previous encounters between the two sides, Swansea City hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost three and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other in July, in the semi-final of the Championship playoffs.

Brentford secured a 3-1 win in the second leg, courtesy of goals from striker Ollie Watkins, now at Aston Villa, Danish midfielder Emiliano Marcondes and young winger Bryan Mbeumo. The Bees won the semi-final 3-2 on aggregate to proceed to the final.

Brentford form guide in the Championship: W-W-L-D-W

Swansea City form guide in the Championship: L-D-D-W-W

Brentford vs Swansea City Team News

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back and captain Pontus Jansson as well as Denmark international midfielder Christian Norgaard, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Swansea City will be without midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Scottish midfielder George Byers, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White, George Byers

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Saman Ghoddos

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Freddie Woodman, Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Andre Ayew, Viktor Gyokeres

Brentford vs Swansea City Prediction

Brentford have lost two key attackers in the form of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham United respectively. However, striker Ivan Toney has settled in well after arriving from League One side Peterborough United, and he is scoring at a consistent rate.

Swansea City, on the other hand, lie second in the league table after a good start. Despite losing centre-back Joe Rodon to Tottenham Hotspur, Steve Cooper's side have looked impressive, and will aim to establish their promotion credentials against a good Brentford side.

The Bees seem to be improving consistently, but the Swans' form should ensure that they edge past Brentford on Tuesday.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Swansea City

