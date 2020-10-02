Brest vs AS Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Brest are set to host AS Monaco at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday in their next Ligue 1 fixture.
Brest come into this game following a 3-2 loss to Angers last Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. Goals from Senegal international Sada Thioub, defender and captain Ismael Traore and midfielder Angelo Fulgini secured the win for Stephane Moulin's side.
Former Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie and forward Gaetan Charbonnier scored the consolation goals for Brest.
AS Monaco, on the other hand, beat Strasbourg 3-2 last Sunday at the Stade Louis II. A brace from France international Wissam Ben Yedder and a Ruben Aguilar goal sealed the deal for AS Monaco, who had midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and centre-back Axel Disasi sent off in the second half.
Mehdi Chahiri and a penalty from forward Ludovic Ajorque proved to be scant consolation for Strasbourg.
Brest vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head
In four previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. AS Monaco have won two games and lost two.
Their most recent match was last year and ended in a 4-1 win for AS Monaco. Wissam Ben Yedder, Algeria international Islam Slimani, winger Gelson Martins and Keita Balde scored the goals to ensure victory for AS Monaco. Alexandre Mendy scored the only goal for Brest.
Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-L-W-W-L
AS Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-L-W
Brest vs AS Monaco Team News
Brest manager Olivier Dall'Olgio will be unable to call upon the services of defender Denys Bain, who is out with a long-term injury.
Injured: Denys Bain
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, AS Monaco will be without Chilean centre-back Guillermo Maripan and Russia international Aleksandr Golovin, who are both out injured. Centre-back Axel Disasi and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni are suspended.
Injured: Guillermo Maripan, Aleksandr Golovin
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Axel Disasi, Aurelien Tchouameni
Also Read: Reports: Manchester United set to complete move for Arkadiusz Milik
Brest vs AS Monaco Predicted XI
Brest Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gautier Larsonneur, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel, Christophe Herelle, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Romain Perraud, Ibrahima Diallo, Haris Belkebla, Gaetan Charbonnier, Romain Faivre, Steve Mounie, Jeremy Le Douaron
AS Monaco Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin Lecomte, Ruben Aguilar, Giulian Biancone, Benoit Badiashile, Fode Ballo-Toure, Youssouf Fofana, Cesc Fabregas, Sofiane Diop, Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder, Stevan Jovetic
Brest vs AS Monaco Prediction
Brest have had an inconsistent start to the season, and will hope to get a positive result against tough opposition. Much will rely on forwards Gaetan Charbonnier and Steve Mounie to provide the goals and lead the attack well.
AS Monaco, on the other hand, have made some shrewd acquisitions this summer, including centre-back Axel Disasi and forward Kevin Volland. New manager Niko Kovac has had a good start to his stint at the club, and will look to carry that momentum forward.
AS Monaco, despite the absences of Disasi and Tchouameni, have a talented squad and should be able to edge past Brest.
Prediction: Brest 0-1 AS Monaco
Also Read: Reports: Lazio interested in signing Manchester United star Andreas PereiraPublished 02 Oct 2020, 15:40 IST