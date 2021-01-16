Brest vs Rennes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Rennes take on Brest in a crucial fixture at the Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday. Rennes have had their fair share of issues this season and will need to take it up a notch in this match.
Brest are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been largely inconsistent this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain and will want to bounce back in this match.
Rennes are in fifth place in the Ligue 1 table at the moment and have not been able to hit their peak so far this season. The French giants held Lyon to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will want to have a positive outing this weekend.
Brest vs Rennes Head-to-Head
Rennes have an excellent record against Brest and have won 11 games out of a total of 20 matches played between the two teams. Brest have managed only four victories against Rennes and need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
The reverse fixture between the two teams last year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Rennes. Nayef Aguerd scored on the day and is likely to play a pivotal role in this match.
Brest form guide in Ligue 1: L-W-L-D-D
Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-D-W-W-W
Brest vs Rennes Team News
Brest
Brest have an improved squad this season and will look to pull off a victory against Rennes this weekend. Denys Bain has made commendable progress on his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this match.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Denys Bain
Suspended: None
Rennes
Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Faitout Maouassa, and Serhou Guirassy are currently injured for Rennes and will not play a part in this game. Jonas Martin and Romain Del Castillo are back in contention and will be included in the squad.
Injured: Flavien Tait, Daniele Rugani, James Lea Siliki, Faitout Maouassa, Serhou Guirassy
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brest vs Rennes Predicted XI
Brest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gautier Larsonneur; Romain Perraud, Jean-Kevin Duverne, Brendan Chardonnet, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel; Romain Faivre, Paul Lasne, Haris Belkebla, Franck Honorat; Irvin Cardona, Steve Mounie
Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Romain Salin; Dalbert, Nayef Aguerd, Gerzino Nyamsi, Hamari Traore; Steven Nzonzi, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud; Martin Terrier, Jeremy Doku, Clement Grenier
Brest vs Rennes Prediction
Rennes have built a formidable squad over the past two years and will have a point to prove going into this game. The away side has managed only two points in its last two games and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.
Brest have not been at their best this year and cannot afford to slip up against a powerful attacking side. Rennes are the better team at the moment and will want to stamp their authority on this match.
Prediction: Brest 1-2 Rennes
Published 16 Jan 2021, 17:03 IST