Brilliant Paul Pogba proves why Manchester United must do everything to keep him

When Paul Pogba is on form, very few players can match him. The Frenchman has had his fair share of criticism since arriving at Manchester United, and rightly so. The biggest concern has been his inconsistency and his inability to deliver what he does when he’s with the France national team.

However, all that could change this season. The 28-year-old has made a bright start to the season despite all the speculation surrounding his future with the Red Devils.

On Saturday, he stepped up and played a key role as Manchester United thrashed Leeds United 5-1 at Old Trafford to move to the top of the Premier League. Not only did Pogba dominate in midfield, but his productivity at the other end was also equally off the roof.

Pogba shaping up for a monstrous season

Pogba’s performance against Leeds saw him join an exclusive list of players in the record books after providing an astonishing four assists in the game.

The Frenchman has undoubtedly enjoyed his best period since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has become the Manchester United manager. The Norwegian may not have won any trophies yet, but his management of Pogba has been fabulous.

Solskjaer has managed to accommodate the midfielder into the team and bring the best out of him in his short time at the club. Indeed, Pogba is currently more important to the team than he has ever been.

His link-up with Bruno Fernandes is superb, and the telepathy between the duo only makes the team better. Manchester United have also made some very good signings this summer, and they look primed to finally mount a title challenge.

Pogba, too, has had a remarkable start to the campaign, and it is increasingly looking like he could finally enjoy a monstrous season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United cannot afford to lose Pogba

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, at no point has Manchester United had more world-class players than they currently do. Bar a proper defensive midfielder, the club is well-stocked in every other position. That means the rebuilding under Solskjaer is nearing completion.

That is the reason why Manchester United must do everything in their power to keep Pogba. Very few players in the world have his kind of quality, and the club would struggle to replace him if he leaves.

"I've had a great relationship with Paul (Pogba) ever since he was a kid,” Solskjaer said after Saturday’s big win over Leeds, as quoted by Manutd.com.

“Today was just about 'go out there and enjoy yourself' because he had 45 minutes against Everton, which wasn't his best. We gave him the freedom of roaming wherever he wanted to go and get on the ball.

“I can't remember the last time that happened (getting four assists in a single game), but Paul's got that quality, and when you've got runners willing to make runs and create space for others, it opens up."

Indeed, Pogba’s seems to be enjoying himself in the free role, and he’s likely to get better in both performances and statistics. For United, though, the target must be to keep their star man beyond the current season.

