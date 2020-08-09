Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League is back in action after a day's break tomorrow with the Brisbane Roar taking on table-toppers Sydney FC is what is set to be an intriguing fixture. While Sydney FC is set to stay at the top of the table, the Brisbane Roar needs the three points to stay ahead of the chain pack.

Sydney FC has not been at its best in recent weeks and has dropped a surprising number of points over the past month. Steve Corica's side will hope to revive its early-season form and consolidate its position at the top of the A-League table.

The Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, finds itself in the fourth place in the A-League table and needs all three points from this fixture to stay ahead of the Perth Glory. The Roar is likely to remain in the top six this season but will have to work hard against a Sydney outfit that is in need of a morale-boosting victory.

Our final fixture of the @ALeague regular season on Monday night against @SydneyFC has been moved to Newcastle's McDonald Jones Stadium (7:30pm kick-off). #RoarAsOne #BRIvSYD pic.twitter.com/1GkPmxEBLs — Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroar) August 7, 2020

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

The Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC are both heavyweights of Australian football and played against each other a total of 43 times. The Brisbane-based outfit holds a marginal advantage over Sydney FC and has 16 victories as compared to the away side's 14 wins.

Sydney FC thrashed the Brisbane Roar by a humiliating 5-1 margin in the reverse fixture in December and will be hoping to replicate the breathtaking victory. The Sydney-based outfit also picked up a narrow 1-0 victory in January and will be confident going into this fixture.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-W-L-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Team News

The Brisbane Roar has a fit squad

Brisbane Roar

The Brisbane Roar has very few injury concerns and will need its best players to shine against a Sydney FC side that has defeated the home side easily in the past. Jake McGing is currently nursing an injury and will be unavailable for this fixture.

Injured: Jake McGing

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sydney will want to get back to winning ways tomorrow

Sydney FC

Sydney's squad has been plagued by a few injuries and the A-League giants have not been their best selves over the past few weeks. The table-toppers played out a 1-1 draw against Adelaide United during the week. Luke Brattan served his one-game suspension against Adelaide and will feature in the starting eleven.

Injured: Tom Heward-Belle, Ben Warland, Brandon O'Neill, Chris Zuvela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville; Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Danny Kim, Bradden Inman, Jack Hingert; Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Bit of love for Monday night football? 💙



We're back in action against the Roar, MONDAY at MacDonald Jones Stadium! 👊#SydneyIsSkyBlue #Premi4rs #OneDown #BRIvSYD pic.twitter.com/wjbCrEzmoa — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) August 8, 2020

Sydney FC XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Michael Zullo, Alex Wilkinson, Ryan McGowan, Harry Van Der Saag; Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres, Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann; Adam Le Fondre, Trent Buhagiar

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction

The Brisbane Roar has struggled against Sydney FC in the past and will want to improve its record against one of the A-League's best teams. Adam Le Fondre has four goals in two games against Brisbane and will be Sydney's talisman going into this fixture.

The English striker scored Sydney's only goal against Adelaide United during the week and will look to maintain his brilliant record against Warren Moon's outfit. The Brisbane Roar is in better form than Sydney, however, and may make things difficult for Steve Corica's side.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Sydney FC

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season