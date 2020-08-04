Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League has witnessed its fair share of intriguing battles over the past few weeks and tomorrow's match between the Wellington Phoenix and the Brisbane Roar is likely to live up to fans' expectations. Both sides are currently in the top six of the A-League table and will look to make further progress at the Sky Stadium tomorrow.

The Brisbane-based outfit has been the better team in recent weeks and has managed to pick out 12 points in its last five games. The Roar is currently only two points behind Wellington in the A-League table and will look to leapfrog the home side with a victory.

The Wellington Phoenix suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against the Western Sydney Warriors over the weekend and will be looking to make amends in its own backyard. A victory tomorrow will give the Phoenix a crucial 5-point lead over Brisbane.

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

The Brisbane Roar is one of the giants of the Hyundai A-League and has a massive head-to-head advantage over the New Zealand-based side. The Roar has played 37 fixtures against the Wellington Phoenix in its history and has managed an astonishing 20 victories.

The Brisbane Roar broke a nine-game winning streak in its previous fixture against the Phoenix with a 1-0 victory and holds a slight upper hand in this fixture. Wellington has been a resurgent force in the A-League this season and may spring a surprise at the Sky Stadium.

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-L-W-W-L

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-W-L-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Serie A 2019/20: Team of the season

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Wellington suffered a blow against the Western Sydney Warriors

Wellington Phoenix

The Wellington Phoenix suffered a massive blow against the Western Sydney Warriors in its previous fixture. In addition to the painful 1-0 defeat, veteran defender Luke DeVere was sent off and is suspended for tomorrow's game. Oskar van Hattum is injured and will also be unavailable for the fixture.

Injured: Oskar van Hattum

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luke DeVere

Brisbane Roar has shown positive signs this season

Brisbane Roar

The Brisbane Roar picked up an important win against the Melbourne Victory over the weekend and has named an unchanged squad for this fixture. Scott McDonald has been brilliant for the away side and will lead the forward line against the Wellington Phoenix.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Wellington Phoenix XI (4-4-2): Stefan Marinovic; Liberato Cacace, Liam McGing, Steven Taylor, Louis Fenton; Callum McCowatt, Matti Steinmann, Cameron Devlin, Ulises Davila; Gary Hooper, David Ball

Brisbane Roar XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville; Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Danny Kim, Bradden Inman, Jack Hingert; Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

Wellington Phoenix vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

The Wellington Phoenix and the Brisbane Roar are fairly equally matched at the moment and neither side holds a distinct advantage in tomorrow's fixture. The Phoenix does have a 2-point lead over the Brisbane side and also has the home advantage but the Roar has plenty of attacking quality in its lineup.

Scott McDonald has been in excellent form in the recent past and will look to add a few goals to his burgeoning tally tomorrow. Wellington did not have a good outing against the Western Sydney Warriors and will have to bounce back in extraordinary fashion against the Brisbane Roar.

Prediction: Wellington Phoenix 1-1 Brisbane Roar

Also Read: Premier League 2019/20: Team of the season