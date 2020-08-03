Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The A-League will be back in action this week with an intriguing fixture between the Western Sydney Wanderers lock horns with Perth Glory at the Bankwest Stadium. Both sides have not met expectations this season and will be looking to make a statement with a victory on Tuesday.

The Wanderers have always been the proverbial underdogs of the A-League but have produced some severely underwhelming performances in the 2019/20 season. The home side will have to put on an improved show tomorrow to walk away with all three points.

Perth Glory has also not been at its best in recent weeks but has managed to stay in the fifth place in the A-League table. The Glory has managed to pick up only four points in its last five games and faces an uphill task against the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

The Western Sydney Wanderers have played a total of 24 fixtures against Perth Glory in their history and the head-to-head record between the two sides is a fair representation of the tactical battle that is set to take place tomorrow. The Glory has a marginal edge and has won 9 fixtures against the Wanderers' 8 victories.

Perth has managed 1-0 and 2-0 victories against the Wanderers over the past eight months and holds a definitive edge going into this fixture. The Western Sydney Wanderers picked up a victory against Perth Glory in the FFA Cup tie played out between the two sides last year and will need to draw inspiration from their past exploits to stand a chance against the fifth-placed side.

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: L-D-D-D-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-L-L

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Team News

The Sydney team will have to work hard for a victory

Western Sydney Wanderers

The Western Sydney Warriors picked up a morale-boosting victory against Wellington over the weekend and is likely to field the same starting eleven against the Perth Glory at the Bankwest Stadium. Nicolai Muller was involved in a sickening clash against Wellington and may not be risked in this fixture

Injured: None

Doubtful: Nikolai Muller

Suspended: None

Perth will try to pick up a win against the Wanderers

The Perth Glory's attacking players enjoyed themselves against Adelaide United but the defence had a torrid time and will have to do better against the Wanderers. Bruno Fornaroli was excellent against Adelaide and are likely to start for the away side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Western Sydney Wanderers XI (3-4-3): Tristan Prendergast; Matthew Jurman, Dylan McGowan, Patrick Ziegler; Daniel Georgievski, Jordan O'Doherty, Keanu Baccus, Tate Russell; Kwame Yeboah, Mitchell Duke, Simon Cox

Western Sydney Wanderers have kept their finals hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Wellington Phoenix.



Kwame Yeboah broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute. #WSWvWEL pic.twitter.com/l1nFHYcOWu — bet365_aus (@bet365_aus) July 31, 2020

Perth Glory Predicted XI (5-3-2): Liam Reddy; James Meredith, Alexander Grant, Osama Malik, Jacob Tratt, Dane Ingham; Kristian Popovic, Juande, Neil Kilkenny; Bruno Fornaroli, Nicholas D'Agostino

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Perth Glory Prediction

The Perth Glory did not have a great outing against Adelaide United and conceded five goals over the weekend. The Western Sydney Wanderers will be looking to exploit the away side's defensive weaknesses and the likes of Mitchell Duke and Simon Cox may well have an excellent outing.

Perth has plenty of attacking options of its own and with Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli in excellent touch, the Glory will try to put the home side under early pressure. Both sides have several chinks in their armour that are likely to come to the fore in tomorrow's fixture.

Prediction: Western Sydney Wanderers 2-2 Perth Glory

