Bayern Munich sign Wellington Phoenix starlet Sarpreet Singh

109   //    01 Jul 2019, 12:56 IST
Surpreet Singh
Bayern Munich's new signing Surpreet Singh

Bayern Munich have signed New Zealand international Sarpreet Singh from A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 20-year-old has joined the Bundesliga champions on a three-year deal but will initially play for Bayern Munich II in Germany's third tier.

Singh made 26 appearances in the A-League last term and will now have a chance to prove himself in Europe.

"With Sarpreet we were able to sign a technically strong and very talented attacking midfielder," said Jochen Sauer, head of FC Bayern Campus. "We are very happy that he has chosen FC Bayern."

Singh, who earned his first senior New Zealand caps last year, cannot wait to get started.

"It is with great joy that I announce I have signed with Bayern Munich for the next three years," Singh wrote on Instagram.

"Words cannot describe how I'm feeling right now but I'm extremely excited for this opportunity to develop myself further here in Munich and represent my country and New Zealand football.

"I look forward to getting to know everyone and also learning German."

Phoenix have not disclosed the fee paid by Bayern but said the deal is "arguably the largest transfer of a New Zealand football player".

"We are thrilled for Sarpreet and his family and are extremely proud of what he has achieved to get to this stage of his career," said Phoenix general manager David Dome.

"We wish him all the best in Germany and look forward to seeing him progress all the way through to Bayern’s first team as he continues his development as a professional footballer."

Bundesliga 2018-19
