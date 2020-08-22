Brisbane Roar vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2019-20

The Bankwest Stadium is set to host another A-League elimination final as the Brisbane Roar goes head-to-head with a formidable Western United outfit tomorrow. Both sides have looked promising in recent weeks and go into this fixture brimming with confidence.

Western United has been one of the best teams in the A-League since the restart and will want to prove a point in tomorrow's game. The A-League's youngest team has picked up 3 victories in its last 5 games and can potentially go on to win the trophy this season.

The Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, secured a fourth-place finish in the A-League and possesses a defensively astute side. The Roar managed two consecutive draws towards the end of the regular season and will want its forward line to step up to the plate in this game.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United is the newest addition to the A-League and has played only two games against the Brisbane Roar. Both teams have managed a victory each and will want to improve their respective records going into this game.

Western United managed a 2-0 victory against the Brisbane Roar in a regular-season fixture between the two sides in December last year. Connor Pain and Besart Berisha scored a goal each in the first half and will want to replicate their heroics tomorrow.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-L-W

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-L

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Team News

The Brisbane Roar is well-prepared for this game

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar full-back Jake McGing is currently suffering from a knee injury and has been ruled out of this game. The Roar has been relatively consistent with its starting line-ups and is unlikely to make drastic changes ahead of a crucial elimination final.

Injured: Jake McGing

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United has a point to prove

Western United

Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, and James Delianov are still nursing long-term injuries and will be unavailable against the Brisbane Roar. Western United has considerable squad depth and should be able to field a formidable starting eleven tomorrow.

Injured: Brendan Hamill, Ivan Vujica, James Delianov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Macaulay Gillesphey, Tom Aldred, Scott Neville; Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Danny Kim, Bradden Inman, Jack Hingert; Scott McDonald, Dylan Wenzel-Halls

It's one win apiece between us and the Roar.

Western United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Filip Kurto; Tomislav Uskok, Andrew Durante, Tomoki Imai; Connor Pain, Steven Lustica, Sebastian Pasquali, Dylan Pierias; Alessandro Diamanti, Max Burgess, Besart Berisha

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

Western United will take plenty of heart from its victory over the Brisbane Roar in December and star forward Besart Berisha is likely to play a crucial role yet again for his team. Western United has plenty of firepower in the final third and can cause the Brisbane Roar's defence a number of problems.

The Brisbane Roar managed a 1-0 victory against Western United earlier this year and has to be at its best to defeat an in-form Western United side. The Brisbane-based outfit has won only two of its last five games and needs to put in an improved performance to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western United

