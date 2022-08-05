Bristol City vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Bristol City will host Sunderland at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday in the EFL Championship, looking to recover from their opening day loss. The Robins were beaten 2-1 by Hull City, thanks to Jean Michael Seri's 94th-minute winner.

Andreas Weimann put the visitors in front in the 30th minute. Ozan Tufan restored parity for the Tigers from the spot midway through the second half before Seri completed the turnaround.

Meanwhile, there was no upset in Sunderland, but the Black Cats had to settle for a share of the spoils following Coventry City's late comeback. Jack Clarke struck in the 12th minute for the hosts, but Viktor Gyokeres snatched a point for the Sky Blues in the 84th minute.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head

There have been 46 matches between the two teams, with Bristol winning 17 and Sunderland 15.

Their last clash, in February 2018, ended in a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L.

Sunderland Form Guide (all competitions): D.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Team News

Bristol City

The Robins may not have Zak Vyner for this weekend's game, as he was ill this week. Timm Klose could be given a chance to start here should Vyner miss out.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Zak Vyner.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sunderland

The Black Cats were wasteful on the opening day, so manager Alex Neil may opt to shake things up by starting Ellis Simms as the centre-forward and pushing last weekend's goalscorer Jack Clarke further upfield.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Predicted XIs

Bristol City (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Timm Klose, Kal Naismith, Robert Atkinson; Mark Sykes, Joe Williams, Matt James, Jay Dasilva; Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin.

Sunderland (3-4-1-2): Anthony Patterson; Daniel Ballard, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin; Lynden Gooch, Corry Evans, Dan Neil, Alex Pritchard; Jack Clarke, Ellis Simms, Ross Stewart.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Prediction

Bristol are looking to bounce back and earn their first win of the season, although that won't be easy against Sunderland, who have the players to hurt them.

With the hosts likely to come out all guns blazing, the Black Cats will be set up to soak up the pressure and could possibly hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Sunderland

