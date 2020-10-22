Bristol City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City's unbeaten run came to an end on Tuesday night following a 1-0 home loss to Middlesbrough.

As a result, they gave up pole position in the Championship table after Reading won to keep their fine form going and go top of the tree.

Like their opponents this Saturday, Swansea City have lost and drawn their last two games, sharing the spoils with Coventry City in a midweek 1-1 draw.

As a result of having two off-days, they are now five points off first place, albeit they are still in the playoff positions.

Neither side will want to go another game without three points, so we could see some sparks fly in this one.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

The Robins have not lost at home to Swansea since February 2011, albeit they have played just four games since then.

In fact, the hosts have lost just once to their opponents in their last 11 home ties against them – a run stretching back to 1993.

Before that defeat in 2011, Bristol City had not lost a league game on home soil to the Swans since 1989 when both clubs were competing in the old Division Three.

The Welsh outfit beat Bristol City 2-0 in their last face-off in July but played out a goalless draw in this fixture last season.

At least one team has kept a clean sheet in all of their last 13 encounters.

Overall, Bristol City have won 28 games against Swansea and lost 21 others with there being 20 draws between the sides.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Team News

Although Bristol fans were pleased to see Tomas Kalas return to action as a substitute, it was at the expense of fellow-centre half Alfie Mawson who was stretchered off in the defeat to Middlesbrough.

The club are yet to find out the extent of the injury, but it looks like the defender may be ruled out for some time.

Injured: Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker , Alfie Mawson

Doubtful: Joe Williams

Suspended: None

Swansea were given the devastating news that Morgan Gibbs-White will be out for three months after breaking his foot prior to Tuesday's match. On a positive note, that is the visitors' only major injury news.

Injured: Morgan Gibbs-White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Taylor Moore, Tomas Kalas, Jack Hunt, Jamie Paterson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Andraes Weimann , Tommy Rowe, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Swansea City predicted XI (3-4-3): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Korey Smith, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Jamal Lowe, Viktor Gyokeres, Andre Ayew

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

Both teams got off to great starts and have struggled somewhat since coming back from the international break.

Gibbs-White's injury is a blow to Swansea but they will be able to cover his vacancy, while Bristol will replace the injured Mawson with Kalas, although Bristol's loss could affect them greater than the absence of Giibs-White for Swansea.

It'll be a close one either way, and Swansea may just do enough to sneak a narrow away win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Swansea City