Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 5 men who were brilliant for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST SHARE

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United were looking to add some consistency to their game when they traveled to the Turf Moor to face Burnley on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s topsy-turvy season had taken a positive turn in midweek. After the disappointing result against Watford last weekend, the Norwegian would have demanded a response from his wards against the Magpies. And United certainly fulfilled Solskjaer’s wish with an impressive show at Old Trafford.

Despite going behind early in the game, the Red Devils scored 4 goals off a fantastic night for the strikers.

The Red Devils were looking to continue their rich vein of form against the Clarets, who were 4 points behind them at the 12th position. However, United had managed to win back-to-back games in the league only once this season - against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in early December. As such, Solskjaer was aware that his team had a daunting task ahead of them.

Having played against Newcastle just two days ago, the Norwegian was also wary of the fatigues in his squad and made four changes to the team.

Manchester United Starting XI: David de Gea; Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Fred, Andreas Pereira; Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Daniel James

Manchester United started the game very well and took the lead through Martial in the 44th minute. The Red Devils went into the break with a narrow 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Burnley grew in confidence and piled up the pressure on the away side. However, the Red Devils held on and then doubled their lead through Rashford in the 95th minute to win the game.

Manchester United managed to end the year on a high with a win, and Solskjaer will be particularly impressed with these 5 men, who were brilliant on the day.

Advertisement

#5 Harry Maguire

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Harry Maguire kept his place in the team against Burnley but lost his armband to Ashley Young. Nevertheless, the Englishman proved to be the defensive rock United needed on the pitch, marshaling his defense like a true leader and helping United earn a precious clean sheet.

With Brandon Williams bombing forward at every opportunity, the Englishman had to be alert all through the game to ensure the home team could not exploit the spaces in the United half. Maguire stepped up regularly from the back and ensured that United always had the momentum on their side.

The Englishman attempted 53 passes with an 87% accuracy, and even registered 1 key pass.

At the back, Maguire was solid, assured and determined to battle for a clean sheet. He registered seven defensive aerials and won 63% of his aerials, refusing to allow the opposition strikers to boss him in the box.

As the Clarets grew in confidence with every passage of play, the Englishman was crucial as United stayed composed at the back.

1 / 5 NEXT