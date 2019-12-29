Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League: 2019-20

Published Dec 29, 2019

United's 2-0 away win over Burnley sees them end 2019 with successive wins in the space of three days

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford saw Manchester United finish the calendar year with an important 2-0 away Premier League win over Burnley, ensuring they close the gap on their top-four rivals as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men target consistency and continuity in 2020.

After being stunned 2-0 by strugglers Watford last weekend, the Red Devils have now secured successive victories and capitalized on Tottenham dropping points away at Norwich to close the gap on Chelsea to just one point. They play London rivals Arsenal this afternoon.

Martial showed great composure to score his tenth goal of the campaign across all competitions, making no mistake from close-range as Andreas Pereira's pressing forced a mistake in possession from Charlie Taylor. Within seconds, United broke on the counter-attack, Pereira teed up the Frenchman and goalkeeper Nick Pope was left helpless.

The visitors were largely dominant in the early exchanges, but struggled to assert such force on the scoreline before the deadlock was eventually broken. Rashford forced Pope into a good stop from distance and hit the post, while Martial's earlier goalbound effort was cleared off-the-line by Phil Bardsley. Brandon Williams' teasing cross was begging to be met with a final touch, which never came.

They were edging closer to an eventual breakthrough and although Sean Dyche will have been undoubtedly disappointed with the manner in which his side conceded on the stroke of half-time, you couldn't argue that it wasn't coming. Martial missed further chances to put the game to bed after half-time, before David de Gea made an excellent save to thwart Bardsley's rasping drive from distance. The Spaniard kept a first league clean sheet since September 14, but didn't have much to do.

Daniel James utilized his blistering speed to devastating effect on the counter, before unselfishly releasing a neatly-weighted pass into Rashford's path. He skipped past Pope and evaded a last-ditch defensive challenge to bundle goalwards, securing all three points. While United have now won back-to-back games, Burnley have lost twice in the space of three days - after a 1-0 away defeat by Everton on Boxing Day.

It's their tenth league defeat of the 2019-20 campaign and with points increasingly difficult to come by in the bottom half, the Clarets sit just six points off Aston Villa, who currently occupy the third and final relegation place. With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from United's latest win:

#5 Burnley end 2019 in underwhelming fashion

A forgettable end to the year for Burnley, who should have done better against United

Burnley finish 2019 on a frustrating low, when things could have been much different for the Clarets, had they executed better in hotly-contested matches this season. After 20 games this campaign, they've already lost exactly half and that doesn't exactly bode well for a team that previously prided themselves on being notoriously difficult to beat - especially at home.

In fairness, five of their seven wins this term have come at home, though their record against the league's top six continues to worsen at a point where it really should be better: they all have significant weaknesses, Liverpool aside. It begs a bigger question: is this as far as Sean Dyche can take them? Mid-table obscurity?

They don't possess the squad depth nor real quality to justify another European adventure, as evidenced by their short-lived success last season. Having failed to truly strengthen the squad over the summer, it seems inevitable their prized asset Dwight McNeil (20) will be out of Lancashire before long.

Are they content being that type of Premier League club? Good enough to stay up, enjoying memorable moments occasionally, but not good enough to exceed expectations and take the top-flight by storm? After a underwhelming display here against a far from full strength United side, there are plenty of questions to be answered in the new year.

