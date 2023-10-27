Cadiz vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Sevilla side in an important clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Preview

Cadiz are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sevilla, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have managed to hit their stride this season. The Andalusian giants slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sevilla have an excellent recent record against Cadiz and have won 10 out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's paltry one victory.

Cadiz are winless in their last 12 matches against Sevilla in La Liga, with their previous victory against the Andalusians coming by a 2-1 scoreline in 1991.

Sevilla have won each of their last four matches away from home against Cadiz in La Liga - one more victory than they managed to achieve in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Cadiz are unbeaten in their last three matches against Andalusian opponents in La Liga - their best such run in the competition since a four-match streak in 2006.

Sevilla have lost one of their last 12 Andalusian derbies in La Liga, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against Almeria last year.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride in La Liga this season. The likes of Lucas Ocampos and Youssef En-Nesyri can be effective on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Cadiz have struggled this season and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone in the coming months. Sevilla are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Sevilla

Cadiz vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score - Yes