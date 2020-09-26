Cadiz vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz are set to host Sevilla tomorrow at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza in their next La Liga fixture.

Cadiz come into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Huesca last Sunday at the Estadio El Alcoraz. Goals from former Manchester City striker and Spain international Alvaro Negredo and midfielder Jorge Pombo sealed the deal for Alvaro Cervera's side.

This is Sevilla's first league game of the season. They lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Super Cup final yesterday, courtesy of goals from German midfielder Leon Goretzka and Spain international Javi Martinez. A Lucas Ocampos penalty proved to be scant consolation for Julen Lopetegui's side.

Cadiz vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

In five previous encounters between the two sides, Sevilla hold a slight advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn one.

Their most recent encounter was in 2018 in the Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg. Sevilla beat Cadiz 2-1, with French forward Wissam Ben Yedder and Joaquin Correa scoring the goals to secure the win for their side. Alvaro Garcia Rivera scored the sole goal for Cadiz.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-W

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: yet to play

Cadiz vs Sevilla Team News

Cadiz manager Alvaro Cervera will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Luismi Quezada, who is out with an injury. Spanish midfielder Jon Ander Garrido remains a doubt for this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Jon Ander Garrido

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Sevilla will be without defender Pablo Perez, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Julen Lopetegui is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Pablo Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alberto Cifuentes, Iza Carcelen, Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Pacha Espino, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez, Salvi, Alvaro Negredo, Jorge Pombo

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik, Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Sergio Escudero, Joan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic, Suso, Luuk de Jong, Lucas Ocampos

Cadiz vs Sevilla Prediction

In Alvaro Negredo, Cadiz have a highly-experienced striker who made his name at Sevilla before playing for the likes of Manchester City and Valencia. He will be expected to lead the line, and will have to be at his very best.

Sevilla, on the other hand, will have to recover quickly from their Super Cup disappointment. Ivan Rakitic's return makes up for the departure of Ever Banega, while it remains to be seen how Marcos Acuna will be able to replace Sergio Reguilon, who has gone to Tottenham Hotspur, at left-back.

Sevilla have a talented squad and a good coach, and will be the favourites for this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-2 Sevilla

