Reports: Barcelona offer could tempt Paris Saint-Germain playmaker

A move to Barcelona seems very likely for Marco Verratti.

by Somesh Kolluru Rumours 26 May 2017, 14:10 IST

Verratti during the UEFA Champions League Group A match against Arsenal

What’s the story?

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has been attracting the attention of quite a lot of Europe’s top clubs. The Italian maestro has been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal.

But Verratti seems to have a soft spot for the Catalan giants. According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the star is happy at PSG, however, an offer from Barcelona this summer would make him think about his future.

In case you didn’t know...

The 24-year-old Italian international has been appreciated by many football greats for his playmaking skills and technique. He has often been compared to legends such as Xavi Hernandez, who, in an interview in 2015, said, “He has perfect mastery over long and short passing, he can play the final ball, and he doesn’t lose the ball that easily. He’s really a very high-class player. “

Verratti’s transition from an attacking midfielder to a deep-lying playmaker has drawn comparisons with another Italian great Andrea Pirlo who made a similar transition in his career.

The heart of the matter

The PSG superstar faced Barcelona in the Round of 16 of this year’s Champions League. While he was pivotal in the 4-0 thrashing of the Blaugrana, he couldn’t perform at his best in the return leg 6-1 embarrassment at the hands of the Spanish giants.

Barcelona midfield magician Andres Iniesta has said that Marco Verratti could be his successor at the club. Verratti’s agent has reportedly suggested his transfer value is around £55 million. Other clubs like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal are also lining up to bid for him.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has said that Verratti is one of his favourite players. But a move to Bayern Munich doesn’t seem likely for the PSG midfielder.

Author’s take

With the Ligue 1 title disappointment, Barcelona is probably the best option for Verratti. Considering the Catalans’ midfield troubles after Xavi left, the Italian is the perfect option as he can thrive in the role of the ex-Barcelona midfielder. The midfield of Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and Verratti would be a joy to behold for football fans across the world.

On the other hand, Barcelona’s transfer targets are unclear at the moment as they first look to seal the deal with their new manager Ernesto Valverde. He is rumoured to bring in Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera to Barcelona.