Can Liverpool be the next Invincibles?

gnvikas FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 15 Dec 2019, 21:40 IST SHARE

The Invincibles squad of Arsenal 2003-04, which went unbeaten throughout that season

The English football league has so far only seen 2 teams going unbeaten throughout a season. The first was Preston North End in 1888-89 (first season), the other one being Arsenal in 2003-04. The fact that only 2 teams have ever done it so far shows that this is no easy task. But if there is any team which can accomplish this Himalayan feat it is Liverpool, who have now gone 34 matches unbeaten in the Premier League since their last loss. Last season, their only loss came against title rivals Manchester City. They are unbeaten in the 17 matches played this year, with just a single draw off them. While they are not swatting away teams with the swagger of last season, they have managed to stay unbeaten and their 10-point lead up top looks insurmountable.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league despite a few struggles

Liverpool probably have the best team in England right now, with bombarding full-backs, a solid defense line, a rugged midfield, and a fiery attacking trio. Their squad depth may be a little worrying, but this team has already proven themselves to be resilient. What’s a worry though is the fact that they have struggled on a few occasions this year. Liverpool have been unable to dominate games the way they used to in the last season. One may call it ‘champions luck’ but it is undeniable that luck has bailed them out too many times this season.

This Liverpool side is up there with the best teams the league has ever produced. No team in the Premier League have the firepower to take them down. The gap between the big six and the rest of the league has reduced - in fact Arsenal are languishing in deep troubled waters, so were Tottenham before a mini revival, Manchester United are just getting into the groove now, while Chelsea is a little horse compared to the stallion that Liverpool is. While all these teams are in various states of transition, no one would have expected City to fall to such levels this season. This was always supposed to be a two-horse race between City and Liverpool, but City are all but done in the league this season after surprise losses against Norwich, Palace, Wolves, and Manchester United.

The infamous Steven Gerrard slip against Chelsea

Yet the recent troubles of all these top teams is in no way an indication of the strength of the rest of the league. Shocking results do occur. Liverpool know it best, having suffered a ‘slip’ against Chelsea which cost them the title in 2014. Under Jurgen Klopp though, they are a ruthless winning machine. While Klopp has proven himself to be world-class, it remains to be seen if he can accomplish the extraordinary task of going the entire season unbeaten and become the next Invincibles.

Note: All statistics as of December 15, 2019.