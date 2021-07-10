Canada vs Martinique prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Canada lock horns with Martinique at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas for the opening Group B game of the CONCACAF 2021 Gold Cup.

The Canadians will be looking to get their campaign off to a flying start.

Les Rouges, who last won the competition in 2000, are one of the favorites for the title this year. They boast a highly talented squad and have also cantered their way through the World Cup qualifiers so far.

Led by the peerless Cyle Larin and Lucas Cavallini, the Canucks have been a real force lately, netting 26 times from their last five games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, talented youngsters like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David have also impressed. Unfortunately, both are set to remain absent from the competition.

Martinique, in their third consecutive Gold Cup appearance, have not progressed beyond the group stages since 2002. That was the only time the island side have ever qualified for the knockouts.

They face another tough route to the last eight, having been drawn alongside two bigwigs in the USA and Canada.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Canada vs Martinique Head-To-Head

Canada have won exactly half of their previous four clashes with Martinique, who beat the Canadians once in the 2013 edition of this competition.

Their last clash came in the 2019 edition of the Gold Cup when Les Rouges ran out 4-0 victors.

Concacaf Gold Cup kicks off on Saturday with #CANMNT to open their group stage on Sunday against Martinique #GoldCup21 🏆 https://t.co/XH2BWxIXRo — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 10, 2021

Canada Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Martinique Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Canada vs Martinique Team News

Canada

Alphonso Davies will be Canada's biggest miss as the Bayern Munich starlet was ruled out of the Gold Cup following an ankle injury in training this week.

Also missing in action for John Herdman's squad will be Scott Arfield, Milan Borjan and Atiba Hutchinson.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Scott Arfield, Milan Borjan and Atiba Hutchinson

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Alphonso Davies will miss the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup through injury#CANMNT 🍁 https://t.co/tEQZ46VgKA pic.twitter.com/7wmLILURMj — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 9, 2021

Martinique

The Matininos have a clean bill of health going into the tournament and feature big names like Stephane Abaul, who's just one goal from becoming the side's fifth all-time top-scorer. Meanwhile, midfielder Daniel Harelle will be playing in his third successive Gold Cup.

Veteran goalkeeper Loic Chauvet, who's been in goal for the last 12 games, is expected to take his position between the sticks.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Canada vs Martinique Predicted XI

Canada (3-5-2): Maxime Crepeau; Doneil Henry, Steven Vitoria, Scott Kennedy; Alistair Johnston, Samuel Piette, Jonathan Osorio, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Liam Fraser; Tajon Buchanan, Tyler Pasher.

Martinique (4-2-31): Loic Chauvet; Samuel Camille, Gerald Dondon, Sebastien Cretinoir, Karl Vitulin; Daniel Herelle, Tresident Isaac; Christophe Jougon, Stephane Abaul, Kevin Fortune; Emmanuel Riviere.

Canada vs Martinique Prediction

Canada will surely miss Davies but they have enough resources to call upon and their impressive World Cup qualifying campaign suggests they will be difficult to beat.

Martinique are the clear underdogs here and could be in for a thrashing.

Prediction: Canada 4-0 Martinique

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Football fans. Please spare 2 mins to take this short survey.

Edited by Peter P