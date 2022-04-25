Carlo Ancelotti to '100%' remain Real Madrid manager for 2022-23 season: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will "100%" be the club's manager next season, according to reports.

Los Blancos need just one point from their final five games to win their 35th La Liga Championship. They are also preparing for a Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City on 26 April.

Ancelotti has done a terrific job since returning for a second spell in charge at the Bernabeu, having left Everton last summer.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Carlo Ancelotti is just one point away from becoming the first coach in history to win the 5 major European league championships.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Carlo Ancelotti is just one point away from becoming the first coach in history to win the 5 major European league championships. 🇮🇹🏆 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 🇫🇷🏆 🇩🇪🏆 🇪🇸⏳ https://t.co/l6cJIrnhmr

The Italian is now set to be rewarded for his outstanding season. Journalist Mario Torrejon said on the program, El Larguero on Cadena SER that "Ancelotti will continue to be coach of Real Madrid next season, 100%".

The numbers the Galacticos have produced this season are remarkable. According to Marca, Madrid's 15-point lead over Barcelona is the most dominant advantage ever in the Spanish top-flight since the three-points-per-win rule came into effect.

Ancelotti's side have won the most games this season (24). Their only home loss of the campaign came in the 4-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona.

The 62-year-old manager has done it all in his illustrious career. He guided his current club to their historic 10th European Cup in 2014 during his first spell in charge, which lasted two seasons.

Blancos Central @BlancosCentral



🥇74.25% - CARLO ANCELOTTI

🥈72.67% - Pep Guardiola

🥉68.77% - Massimiliano Allegri



67.09% - Pochettino

63.53% - Tuchel



Real Madrid pair "serious doubts" for Champions League semi-final first leg

The 13-time European champions travel to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening as they face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Los Blancos secured their place in the last four following a memorable comeback victory against PSG in the Round of 16, before scraping past Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

However, Marca has reported that Ancelotti could be without two of his key players, as David Alaba and Casemiro are both "serious doubts" for the showdown.

While the duo will both travel to England for the tie, a decision will be made on their fitness just before the game. Both struggled to finish the final squad training session at the Valdebebas in the Spanish capital.

However, the La Liga leaders have been boosted by the news that left-back Ferland Mendy should be available for the Etihad encounter.

Centre-back Alaba scored Madrid's opener in their most recent clash against Osasuna, before having to be brought off with a suspected hamstring issue.

Casemiro hasn't played since his side progressed against Chelsea, meaning French wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga could start against City.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra



• 3 Games

• 2 Draws (2012, 2016)

• 1 Loss (2020) | Real Madrid have never won against Manchester City away. @marca • 3 Games• 2 Draws (2012, 2016)• 1 Loss (2020) 📊| Real Madrid have never won against Manchester City away. @marca • 3 Games• 2 Draws (2012, 2016)• 1 Loss (2020) https://t.co/SbeSYjrysC

