Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another set of fixtures as Celta Vigo lock horns with Athletic Bilbao at the Balaidos Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Celta Vigo are in ninth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The Galicians edged SD Huesca to a 4-3 victory last weekend and will be intent on taking three points away from this match.

Athletic Bilbao are currently in eighth place in the league table and have been a resurgent force under Marcelino this season. The Basque giants suffered a 2-1 defeat against league-leaders Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have an excellent record against Celta Vigo and have won 11 games out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed only six victories against Athletic Bilbao and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in December last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Celta Vigo. Athletic Bilbao have improved in recent weeks and will want to prove a point in this game.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-W-D

Athletic Bilbao form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-W

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Team News

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, and Emre Mor are injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Hugo Mallo has accumulated one yellow card too many and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Emre Mor, Ruben Blanco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Hugo Mallo

Athletic Bilbao need to win this game

Athletic Bilbao

Peru Nolaskoain is currently injured and will not be able to play a part in this game. Inigo Martinez has been served with a four-match ban and is suspended against Celta Vigo this weekend.

Injured: Peru Nolaskoain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Martinez

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo, Kevin Vazquez; Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendes; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Athletic Bilbao Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche; Unai Lopez, Mikel Vesga; Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos; Raul Garcia

Celta Vigo vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have been a formidable force under Marcelino but will face a stern test this weekend. The Basque giants were impressive against Atletico Madrid and will want a positive result from this game.

Celta Vigo have been a free-scoring outfit this season but have a defensive issues to solve ahead of this match. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Athletic Bilbao

