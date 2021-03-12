Sevilla vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend with another Seville derby as Real Betis lock horns with Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Sevilla find themselves in fourth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The home side is in the middle of a slump and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Real Betis are on a four-match winning streak at the moment and currently in sixth place in the league table. The Andalusian side edged Deportivo Alaves to a 3-2 victory last weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Sevilla vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Sevilla have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won 17 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Real Betis have managed only six victories against Sevilla and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two local rivals took place earlier this year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Suso and Sergio Canales scored the goals on the day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Monaco vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Sevilla vs Real Betis Team News

Sevilla need to win this game

Sevilla

Aleix Vidal is recuperating from an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Sevilla have an excellent squad and will have to name their best team for this game.

Injured: Aleix Vidal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marc Bartra might not feature in this game

Real Betis

Advertisement

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this match. Marc Bartra is also carrying a knock and remains a doubt ahead of this game.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Marcos Acuna, Diego Carlos, Jules Kounde, Jesus Navas; Fernando, Joan Jordan, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Lucas Ocampos, Youssef En-Nesyri

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Loren Moron

Sevilla vs Real Betis Prediction

Sevilla have suffered consecutive defeats in La Liga this month and will find their top-four hopes dented by another slip-up this weekend. Julen Lopetegui has plenty of work to do with his side and will want his charges to prove their mettle on Sunday.

Real Betis have been excellent over the past month and will be confident ahead of this game. Both teams have their fair share of strengths and weaknesses and will likely play out a draw this Sunday.

Prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Real Betis

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21