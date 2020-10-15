Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo will play hosts to Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday in La Liga.

Celta Vigo come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Osasuna 10 days ago at the El Sadar Stadium. Goals from former Celta Vigo centre-back and Argentina international Facundo Roncaglia and former West Ham United striker Jonathan Calleri sealed the deal for Osasuna.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, drew 0-0 to Unai Emery's Villarreal nearly two weeks ago. In a drab encounter, Atletico Madrid failed to register a shot on target; Villarreal managed a mere two.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

In 23 previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 13 games, lost five and drawn five.

The two clubs last met each other only a few months ago, with Atletico Madrid drawing 1-1 against Celta Vigo. A first-minute goal from Alvaro Morata, now at Juventus, was cancelled out by a Fran Beltran strike to ensure that both teams shared the spoils.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-L-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-D

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Celta Vigo have a few injury concerns to deal with. Captain and right-back Hugo Mallo, right-back Kevin Vazquez, and goalkeepers Ruben Blanco and Sergio Alvarez are all out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of young defender Jose Fontan and left-back David Junca.

Injured: Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, Ruben Blanco, Sergio Alvarez

Doubtful: Jose Fontan, David Junca

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid will be without Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko, who is out injured. Other than that, there are no known issues and manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Villar, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Jeison Murillo, Lucas Olaza, Denis Suarez, Okay Yokuslu, Renato Tapia, Nolito, Emre Mor, Iago Aspas

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Renan Lodi, Angel Correa, Lucas Torreira, Koke, Saul, Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Celta Vigo have struggled in recent games, winning only one league game so far. Much will depend on Spain international Iago Aspas, who has been the club's talisman since joining in 2015 from Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, lost key midfielder Thomas Partey to Arsenal on deadline day. Arsenal have loaned them Lucas Torreira, but it remains to be seen whether he will have a similar impact. Veteran striker Luis Suarez has been in good form since joining from Barcelona, and looks likely to lead the line once more.

Atletico Madrid are not renowned for their attacking football, so it is unlikely to be a goal fest. Diego Simeone's men have enough quality though to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid

