Celta Vigo vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga returns to the fold this weekend as Celta Vigo take on an in-form Cadiz outfit at the Balaidos on Monday. Celta Vigo have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a victory.

Cadiz have exceeded expectations this season and are currently in an impressive fifth place in the La Liga standings. The away side edged Barcelona to an incredible 2-1 victory last weekend and will want to put in a similar performance.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been well below their best this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. The Galicians are currently in 17th place in the La Liga table but made a massive statement with a 2-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game.

PARTE MÉDICO | @Emremor29 vuelve a entrenar con el grupo. El jugador mejora de su pubalgia y avanza hacia el alta médica. pic.twitter.com/vB1CbGDgXX — RC Celta (@RCCelta) December 11, 2020

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have played Cadiz on a total of six occasions in La Liga since the turn of the century and have won four games against their Spanish opponents. Cadiz have managed only two games against Celta Vigo and need to take it up a notch in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2016 and ended in a comfortable 2-0 victory for Celta Vigo. Cadiz have improved by leaps and bounds over the past few years and have a point to prove in this match.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-D-L

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-W

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Team News

Celta Vigo have a few injuries concerns

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have a slightly depleted squad going into this game and will have to do without Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, and Kevin Vazquez against Cadiz. Jeison Murillo has picked up one yellow card too many and is suspended for this game. Emre Mor is back in training for Celta Vigo but is unlikely to be risked this weekend.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, Kevin Vazquez

Doubtful: Emre Mor

Suspended: Jesion Murillo

Cadiz

Cadiz have several injury concerns

Cadiz might have to do without a few key players in this game with questions surrounding the fitness of Juan Cala and Salvi Sanchez. Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, and Marcos Mauro are also injured and have been ruled out of this game. Alvaro Negredo is back in the squad and should be able to start this game.

Injured: Luismi Quezada, Jose Mari, Marcos Mauro

Doubtful: Juan Cala, Salvi Sanchez

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Brais Mendez, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

⚽️ Brilliant goal and 3 points in the bag



🦈 Top class @AlvaroNegredo9 @LaLigaEN pic.twitter.com/yeViOJI8Yi — Cádiz CF 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@Cadiz_CFEN) December 11, 2020

Cadiz predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Pedro Alcala, Fali, Iza; Jens Jonsson, Augusto Fernandez; Jairo Izquierdo, Alex Fernandez, Alberto Perea; Alvaro Negredo

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz Prediction

Celta Vigo have a strong squad but have not met expectations so far this season. The Galician giants have managed two La Liga victories on the trot and will want the likes of Iago Aspas and Nolito to be at their best this weekend.

Cadiz have been exceptional this season and will rely on veteran striker Alvaro Negredo to push them across the finish line yet again this weekend. Both teams are on a fairly even footing and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Cadiz

