Celta Vigo vs Getafe prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on Getafe at the Balaidos Stadium on Sunday. Celta Vigo have been exceptional in recent weeks and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Getafe are in 15th place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Madrid-based outfit suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against SD Eibar last week and cannot afford to drop points on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force in recent weeks and currently find themselves in eighth place in the league table. The Galicians stunned Villarreal with a 4-2 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Head-to-Head

Getafe have a surprisingly good record against Celta Vigo and have won seven matches out of a total of 19 games played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed five victories against Getafe and will need to cut the deficit this week.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish sides took place in December last year and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted a fair share of chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-D

Getafe form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-L-D

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Team News

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Emre Mor, Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Facundo Ferreyra and Nestor Araujo are currently serving suspensions and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Renato Tapia, Jose Manuel Fontan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nestor Araujo, Facundo Ferreyra

Getafe need to win this game

Getafe

Erick Cabaco and Cucho Hernandez are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. David Timor picked up his fifth booking of the season against Eibar and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Erick Cabaco, David Timor

Doubtful: None

Suspended: David Timor

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Getafe Predicted XI (4-4-2): David Soria; Mathias Olivera, Sofian Chakla, Djene Dakonam, Damian Suarez; Marc Cucurella, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Allan-Romeo Nyom; Enes Unal, Jaime Mata

Celta Vigo vs Getafe Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to overcome their early-season struggles in recent weeks. The likes of Santi Mina and Nolito can be devastating on their day and have stepped up for the Galicians this month.

Getafe are capable of punching above their weight but have largely failed to meet expectations this season. Celta Vigo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 3-1 Getafe

