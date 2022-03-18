Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th March 2022

Fresh off their disappointing UEFA Europa League exit, Real Betis will travel to the Estadio de Balaidos to face Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The Sky Blues have won four of their last five home games, drawing the other, and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Celta Vigo were sent crashing down to earth last weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Villarreal. Before that, the Sky Blues had ended their three-game winless run, courtesy of a thrilling 4-3 win over a dogged Mallorca side on March 6.

With 35 points from 28 games, Celta Vigo are tenth in the La Liga table, level on points with 11th-placed Osasuna.

Meanwhile, a 120th-minute own goal from Guido Rodriguez saw Real Betis’ Europa League campaign come to an end. With the game ending 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt, Betis crashed out after losing the first leg 2-1. They had forced extra time with a 90th-minute Borja Iglesias strike only to fall short.

They’ll now turn their attention to the La Liga where they ended their two-game losing streak with a 1-0 home win over Athletic Club last weekend. With 49 points from 28 games, Betis are fifth in the standings, two points behind holders Atletico Madrid in the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis head into Sunday’s game with a slight upper hand, claiming 13 wins from their previous 35 meetings with Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo have picked up ten wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Celta are unbeaten in five home games, claiming four wins and a draw, since a 2-1 loss against Valencia in December.

Celta are without a win in their last three home games against Real Betis, losing twice and drawing once since a 3-2 win in 2018.

They have managed just one win in their last seven meetings with Betis, losing four and drawing two.

Real Betis, meanwhile, have won just one game in their last seven across competitions, losing three and drawing three.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Considering the past results between the two teams, Real Betis will head into Sunday’s game as the slight favourites to come away with a positive result. However, Celta will rely on their impressive home form, having picked up 13 points from the last 15 available on home turf. Thus the spoils could be shared in this one in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Betis.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Real Betis and Celta Vigo are two of the finest scoring sides in the division this season).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last nine meetings since 2017).

