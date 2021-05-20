Celta Vigo vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action with a set of important matches this weekend as Real Betis take on Celta Vigo at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will want to win this game.

Real Betis are in sixth place in the La Liga standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Andalusians edged SD Huesca to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, have been a resurgent force over the past month and are in eighth place in the league table. The Galician giants stunned Barcelona with a 2-1 victory last weekend and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Apoya al #RealBetis viviendo la previa de la última jornada en una sala virtual... ¡y participa en un concurso de preguntas sobre nuestro club en el que podrás ganar premios oficiales! 👁🔮👇



➡ https://t.co/zhmbZOWHEe pic.twitter.com/jaZ3FVnfq4 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) May 20, 2021

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won eight games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed only four victories against Real Betis and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two Spanish sides took place earlier this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Betis. Sergio Canales scored both goals for his side on the day and will have to play a pivotal role in this fixture.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-D

Also Read: Osasuna vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Team News

Celta Vigo have a depleted squad

Celta Vigo

Emre Mor, Jeison Murillo, Sergio Alvarez, and Ruben Blanco are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Renato Tapia, Hugo Mallo, and Joseph Aidoo are carrying niggles and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Emre Mor, Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Jeison Murillo, Jose Manuel Fontan

Doubtful: Renato Tapia, Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo

Suspended: None

Real Betis have a strong squad

Real Betis

Victor Camarasa and Dani Martin are injured at the moment and have been ruled out this week. Paul Akouokou is also a carrying knock and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Victor Camarasa, Dani Martin

Doubtful: Paul Akouokou

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar; Aaron Martin, Carlos Dominguez, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vazquez; Fran Beltran; Denis Suarez, Nolito, Brais Mendez; Santi Mina, Iago Aspas

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Emerson; Andres Guardado, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Celta Vigo have impressive players in their ranks and have managed to overcome their early-season struggles in recent weeks. Santi Mina brought Barcelona's title hopes to a definitive end last week and will want to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Real Betis have shown tremendous improvement under Manuel Pellegrini this year and will be intent on a top-six finish this season. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Betis

Also Read: Real Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21