Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | December 30th 2022

Celta Vigo will welcome Sevilla to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos on Friday as the two teams resume their La Liga campaign following a six-week hiatus.

Both teams have endured a slow start to their league campaigns. The hosts are in 17th place in the league standings with 12 points to their name, while Sevilla, surprisingly, are in 18th place with 11 points.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league outings and played out a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano last time around. Sevilla are winless in their last five league games. Ivan Rakitic and Tanguy Nianzou were sent off in their previous game against Real Sociedad as the game ended in a 2-1 defeat, with Rafa Mir scoring their only goal.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 106 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1929. Sevilla have a slightly better record in these meetings with 49 wins to their name. The hosts have 39 wins and 18 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the hosts, with the game at Friday's venue last season ending in a 1-0 win, thanks to Rafa Mir's goal.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sevilla have the fewest wins among La Liga teams (2) this season apart from last-placed Elche, who are winless in 14 league games.

Only last-placed Elche (10) have lost more games in the league this season than the hosts (8), Sevilla have not fared much better and have lost seven of their 14 league games this term.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction

Both Celta Vigo and Sevilla took part in the Copa del Rey during the international break, winning their first and second-round games. The hosts scored nine goals while conceding once and Sevilla scored five times in these games without conceding.

Sevilla FC @SevillaFC_ENG The -man Squad for our return to La Liga has been announced. The-man Squad for our return to La Liga has been announced. 📋 The 2⃣1⃣-man Squad for our return to La Liga has been announced.

Os Celestes have scored at least one goal in each of their seven home games in La Liga this season and two of their three wins have also come at home. They have suffered defeats in their last two home games against their southern rivals and might struggle here.

Rojiblancos have also scored at least one goal in their travels and interestingly, they have picked up both of their wins in their away games this term. As both teams looked sharp in their Copa del Rey games last week, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Sevilla

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes