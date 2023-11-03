Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Celta Vigo will invite Sevilla to the Estadio de Balaídos in La Liga action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last seven league games, suffering five defeats. In their previous outing, they fell to a 1-0 away loss against in-form Girona, conceding the goal in added time of the second half.

Yangel Herrera proved to be the match-winner as they remained second in the league table, with 28 points to their name, the same as league leaders Real Madrid.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings, drawing three games on the spin. Goals from Lucas Ocampos and Ivan Rakitić helped them record a comeback 2-2 draw against Cadiz.

The hosts returned to winning ways after seven games in all competitions on Wednesday, registering a 4-0 away triumph over Turegano in the Copa del Rey first round. Jonathan Bamba and Carles Pérez bagged braces in the first and the second halves respectively.

The visitors also returned to winning ways after six games in all competitions on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey, recording a 3-0 away win over Quintanar, thanks to goals from Rafa Mir, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Adrià Pedrosa.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 108 times in all competitions thus far since 1929. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 49-39 lead in wins and 20 games ending in draws.

They have drawn their last three La Liga meetings on the trot, including a 1-1 draw at Saturday's venue in December last year.

Celta Vigo are winless at home in all competitions, suffering four defeats and failing to score in these defeats as well.

Sevilla, meanwhile, are winless in their away games in La Liga this term, failing to score two of the four games thus far.

Celta have just one win in their last nine home games in La Liga, with that win coming against Barcelona in June.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Prediction

Os Celestes have registered just two wins across all competitions this season, with both coming in away games. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, recording two wins and playing out a draw.

Rafael Benítez will be without the services of defender Joseph Aidoo, who is sidelined for at least six months after picking up an ankle injury during the international break. Mihailo Ristic has missed almost a month through injury and his involvement in the match is doubtful.

Blanquirrojos have endured a slow start to the season, with just two wins in 10 league games this season. The visitors are winless in their travels in La Liga and have failed to score in two of their last three away games.

They have just one win in their four games since the appointment of head coach Diego Alonso last month. Sergio Ramos suffered a calf injury earlier this week and is sidelined for the game while Marcao is also sidelined with a muscle strain. Jesus Navas, Suso, and Alfonso Pastor are doubts for the trip to Vigo.

Both teams have endured a poor start to their league campaign and, considering their recent history, we expect them to settle for a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Sevilla

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Youssef En-Nesyri to score or assist any time - Yes