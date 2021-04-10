Celta Vigo vs Sevilla prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

La Liga action returns to the Balaidos on Monday night as Celta Vigo host Sevilla in a round 30 clash.

Los Celestes are eighth in the table with 37 points from 29 games so far. Meanwhile, Sevilla are fourth in the table, eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and six points clear of Real Sociedad in fifth place.

Celta Vigo went into the international break on the back of a 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid.

The Galicians faced a trip to Deportivo Alaves once club football resumed and snagged an impressive 3-1 win, with Nolito, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina scoring.

Sevilla followed their UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Borussia Dortmund with wins over Real Betis and Elche, before drawing to Real Valladolid.

The Andalusians pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last week, with Marcos Acuna scoring the only goal.

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Head-to-Head

Sevilla have won five and drawn two of their last 10 games against Celta Vigo. The Galicians have a strong record at home, with all three wins coming at the Balaidos. Sevilla last beat Celta in Vigo in the 2016-17 season, a 3-0 win.

The two teams last faced each other in November earlier this season, with Sevilla triumphing 4-2 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-W-D

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-L

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Team News

Celta Vigo

𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙚 🔥3⃣⚽️ pic.twitter.com/WLVSoAzfmV — RC Celta English (@RCCeltaEN) April 9, 2021

Eduardo 'Chacho' Coudet welcomed centre-back Nestor Araujo back to training but his participation is still in doubt. Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor and Augusto Solari remain on the sidelines.

Jeison Murillo has been suspended for this game following his red card against Alaves.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, Ruben Blanco, Emre Mor, Augusto Solari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sevilla

Julen Lopetegui might have to do without the services of Youssef En-Neysri, with the forward facing a late fitness test ahead of the game. Sergio Escudero remains unavailable after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Other than the abovementioned, Sevilla have a fully-fit squad and the likes of Papu Gomez and Franco Vazquez might get a start.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Youssef En-Neysri

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Sevilla Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Ivan Villar (GK); Hugo Mallo, Joseph Aidoo, David Costas, Aaron Martin; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendes, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bono (GK); Jesus Navas, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Marcos Acuna; Juan Jordan, Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Suso, Luuk de Jong, Alejandro Gomez

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Sevilla should be outright favorites coming into this game, although En-Neysri's absence will be felt going forward. Celta's forwards have been amongst the goals though, and should trouble Sevilla's backline.

The Andalusians are expected to ultimately triumph, with an outside chance at getting back into the title race.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Sevilla