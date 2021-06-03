Central Coast Mariners vs Western United prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another exciting match this weekend as Central Coast Mariners take on Western United at the Leichhardt Oval on Sunday. Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to put their best foot forward this weekend.

Western United have suffered a stunning decline this season and have seen their top-six hopes decline into a 10th-placed finish. The Melbourne-based side lost out to Macarthur FC earlier this week and has a point to prove in this match.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the A-League standings and have exceeded expectations this season. The Mariners suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle Jets in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Head-to-Head

Western United have a marginal advantage over Central Coast Mariners and have won three out of five games played between the two teams. The Mariners have managed three victories against Western United and can trouble their opponents in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Western United. Central Coast Mariners were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-D

Western United form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-L-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Team News

Central Coast Mariners need to win this game

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness and Lewis Miller are nursing injuries at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners have been excellent this season and are likely to name a strong team against Western United

Injured: Gianni Stensness, Lewis Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Western United need to win this game

Western United

Dalibor Markovic is currently suffering from an ankle injury and will be unable to play a part in this match. Western United have a strong squad and have a point to prove against the Mariners.

Injured: Dalibor Markovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

"You see new things, experience new places, you take that plunge and away you go, you get hooked on it."



Superfan Ben Jorgensen has travelled an astonishing 26,729km to watch the boys play this season ✈️ #RiseUp #WUFC — Western United FC (@wufcofficial) June 2, 2021

Western United Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Ryan Scott; Andrew Durante, Dylan Pierias, Ivan Vujica; Steven Lustica, Victor Sanchez; Dylan Pierias, Tomoki Imai, Connor Pain, Alessandro Diamanti; Besart Berisha

Central Coast Mariners vs Western United Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have punched above their weight this season and have also managed to overcome a recent slump. Marco Urena has played a pivotal role in the Mariners' fortunes this year and will have to be at his best on Saturday.

Western United have suffered seven defeats on the trot and have a long list of issues to resolve ahead of this game. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-0 Western United

