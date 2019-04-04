Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who would play a crucial role in helping Barcelona win

Having performed creditably well throughout the course of the season, Barcelona find themselves still in the run to win a treble this season.

Even though their stalemate in the clash with Villareal reduced their lead atop La Liga to eight points, the Blaugrana would still fancy their chances of retaining the league and Cup trophies they won last season.

It is on the continent where their problems lie, as the club still faces some issues which must be addressed if they are to go all the way in Europe.

There are still a number of quality teams left in the competition who could end Barca's quest for a first Champions League crown since 2015 and as such, the players must perform at an optimum level if they are to go all the way.

The current Barcelona squad is among the strongest in the world, possessing some of the finest players anywhere on the planet who on their day can lay claim to being the best in their respective positions.

Hence, the players potentially hold the key to Barcelona's progress in the competition, as their performance levels would determine whether the cub goes all the way or not.

In this piece, we shall be taking a look at five players who could play key roles in ensuring Barcelona's Champions League triumph.

#5 Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ter Stegen joined Barcelona in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for the sum of €12m and he immediately helped the club to a treble in his debut season.

Since then, the 26-year-old has grown from strength to strength, with his domineering displays between the sticks earning him widespread praise.

The German international is currently regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world, which makes Joachim Low's decision to stick with Manuel Neuer as the goalkeeper of the German national team a baffling one.

ter Stegen is extremely reliable between the sticks, with his sharp reflexes and ball playing abilities proving instrumental to Barcelona, while his optimum concentration levels mean he is always alert despite rarely being tested.

So far this season, he has made 40 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona keeping 16 cleans sheets to help the club keep up their assault on three fronts.

As the saying goes, great goalkeepers help to win titles and he is right up there with the greatest at the moment. If Barcelona are to go all the way in the Champions League, then he would have a huge role to play.

