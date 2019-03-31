×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 problems Barcelona must address if they are to triumph in the Champions League

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
427   //    31 Mar 2019, 02:16 IST

Barcelona remain on course for a treble this season
Barcelona remain on course for a treble this season

Barcelona is one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, with the calibre of players available and illustrious history making it a requisite for the club to compete favourably for all trophies on display.

It goes without saying that the club is one of the most successful of all time, while they are the only club to have won two trebles, and also the record Copa del Rey winners.

Up till this point, the Blaugrana have had an almost flawless season and as such are one of a few clubs still in the running to win a treble this term.

LaLiga and the Copa del Rey might be all but foregone conclusions owing to their 10-point gap and superiority over their final opponents respectively, however it is in the Champions League where a number of obstacles lie.

Barcelona have been paired against a resurgent Manchester United in the last eight of the UCL and even though they enter the tie as rank favourites, the Catalans would do well to keep their optimism in check.

While taking nothing away from Barcelona's brilliance in maintaining their assault on all competitions, it is pertinent to note that the club has not been overly spectacular and have some few weaknesses which other clubs could exploit in Europe.

Given that the Champions League is the one trophy that Barcelona set their eyes on right from the start, it is of utmost importance that Ernesto Valverde addresses these lingering issues.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three problems that Barcelona must address if they are to triumph in the Champions League.

#3 Coutinho's dip in form

Coutinho is struggling at Barcelona
Coutinho is struggling at Barcelona
Advertisement

It is no hidden secret that Coutinho has suffered from an alarming drop in form throughout the course of this season.

The 26-year-old had arrived Barcelona in January 2018 as the club's record signing and it was expected that he would be the immediate and long-term heir to Iniesta at the club.

However, despite starting his Barcelona career rather impressively with 10 goals and five assists from just 22 matches in his first five months to help Barcelona to a double, this season has been nothing short of shambolic.

So far this campaign, the Brazilian international has scored just four goals and registered two assists from 28 LaLiga matches which is a rather poor return for a player of his calibre and the huge amount expended to sign him.

Coutinho has been one of the most disappointing players for Barcelona this season, and his struggles have seen him dropped out of the starting 11 on occasion. While it has been suggested that he might be on his way out of the club with Manchester United and PSG rumoured to be interested.

Barcelona is entering the home run of the season where optimum concentration and peak performance levels are required from all of their players.

Coutinho is one of Barcelona's chief attacking threats and his importance is further aggrandized due to Dembele's persistent injury problems and as such, Valverde must find a way to rekindle the creative spark in Coutinho with few matches of the season left.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
3 reasons why Manchester United could defeat Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Manchester United will lose to Barcelona in the quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona can lift the title this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, 3 reasons why United has no chance against Barca in the quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Manchester United draw Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Manchester United can stop the rampaging Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Reasons why drawing Barcelona in the Quarter Finals could help Manchester United
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: 4 memorable hat-tricks in the Round of 16 over the years
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Ranking the quarter-final match-ups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us